WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2025 09:10 Uhr
Aspo Plc: ESL Shipping is renewing its fleet - sells M/S Kallio to a Norwegian company

Aspo Plc Press release 10 October 2025 at 10.00 EEST

ESL Shipping is renewing its fleet - sells M/S Kallio to a Norwegian company

ESL Shipping sells M/S Kallio to The Qrill Company AS. Divesting M/S Kallio, taken into use in 2006, helps to speed up the green transition of ESL Shipping and strengthens the financing of the new vessels currently under construction.

The sales price of M/S Kallio is about EUR 18 million. The sales gain for Aspo is expected to be approximately EUR 10 million.

"We are investing heavily in Green Handy vessels, which can be operated fossil-free and have an ice class of 1A. Development of the Green Handies has progressed according to our plan. By divesting M/S Kallio, we strengthen the balance sheet of ESL Shipping and implement our strategy," says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo.

"Ensuring sufficient capacity and reliable customer deliveries are our priorities in all circumstances. The first new generation Green Handy vessel will join our fleet in about two years. During the transition period, we will consider chartering or acquiring additional vessels, when needed," says Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping.

M/S Kallio has sailed under the Finnish flag. After the divestment, the aim is to assign the vessel crew to ESL Shipping's other vessels whenever possible. M/S Kallio has now been handed over to the new owner, operating in marine feed ingredients business.

ESL Shipping, part of Aspo, is the leading dry bulk sea transport company operating in the Baltic Sea area, securing product and raw material transportation for industries and energy production throughout the year. ESL Shipping supports the green transition of Nordic industrial companies. In 2024, ESL Shipping achieved the best Platinum rating in Ecovadis sustainability assessment.

Read more about ESL Shipping

Read more about next generation Green Handy vessels

For more information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com
Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director, ESL Shipping, mikki.koskinen@eslshipping.com

Attachments

  • Green Handy-copyright-ESL Shipping (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/abfbc299-f4cd-416a-b3dd-60b925a8121e)
  • M/S Kallio (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dff2ba8f-b440-412a-b84c-e2efdc0f2517)

