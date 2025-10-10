

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) said the company is supplying Ukraine with further Skyranger 35 air defence systems based on the Leopard 1. The order is worth a three-digit million euro figure. The production and integration of the systems will be carried out by Rheinmetall Italia SpA at its headquarters in Rome.



The Skyranger 35 is equipped with a KDG 35/1000 revolver cannon in 35 mm x 228 calibre with a firing rate of 1,000 rounds per minute. It has an effective range of up to 4,000 metres and a high degree of commonality with the Oerlikon Revolver Gun Mk 3.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News