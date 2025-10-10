Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (TSXV: BTCT) ("BTCT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce operational milestones as it continues to advance its Bitcoin-native financial services platform. The Company has received registration from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) as a Money Services Business (MSB), and has entered into a consulting agreement with FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) ("FRNT") to accelerate the buildout of its institutional Bitcoin lending business.

MSB Approval

The MSB registration marks an important regulatory achievement, authorizing BTCT to conduct activities including digital currency dealing and transfer services under Canada's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing framework. This strengthens BTCT's compliance foundation as it prepares to launch a suite of lending, liquidity, and collateral solutions designed for institutional counterparties.

"BTCT's goal is to own more Bitcoin and maximize Bitcoin per share, through both internal business operations and external capital formation. Receiving our FINTRAC registration marks an important regulatory milestone for BTCT with respect to internal business operations as it furthers our mission to build a compliant, transparent, and scalable institutional Bitcoin services platform," said Elliot Johnson, CEO of BTCT.

Consulting Agreement with FRNT

BTCT has also partnered with FRNT to advance its lending initiatives, the Company's first service offering under its internal business operations platform. The strategic partnership between BTCT and FRNT is the first of its kind in the nascent and rapidly-growing digital asset treasury (DAT) segment.

Under the agreement, BTCT will leverage FRNT's expertise in Bitcoin lending strategies, due diligence, and counterparty selection to support the evaluation and structuring of lending opportunities.

"We are excited to be working with FRNT as we take this important step in building out our lending business," added Johnson. "Generating yield on our Bitcoin holdings is a key component of BTCT's long-term strategy and FRNT's extensive knowledge of the Bitcoin lending space makes them an ideal partner as we move towards executing our first Bitcoin loan."

FRNT CEO Stéphane Ouellette notes, "With this development, BTCT leverages nearly a decade of experience that FRNT has in capital markets operations within the digital asset ecosystem. While Bitcoin and cryptocurrency are ripe with opportunity, capitalizing calls for thoughtful risk management and structuring. We are confident this collaboration will help BTCT lead in the major thematic movement that is DATs."

With both companies domiciled and listed in Canada, the partnership further advances institutional Bitcoin services within the Canadian marketplace.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Bitcoin Treasury (BTCT)

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is a Canadian-based company focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services, initially offering Bitcoin-denominated loans. Bitcoin Treasury's core strategy is to build shareholder value through the strategic accumulation and active deployment of Bitcoin, while growing Bitcoin per Share (BPS). Recognizing Bitcoin's finite supply and long-term potential, the Corporation intends to maintain a robust treasury position while building a scalable platform for Bitcoin-based financial services.

To learn more visit www.btctcorp.com and join us on social media: X | LinkedIn

About FRNT Financial (FRNT)

FRNT is a digital asset investment bank offering capital markets and advisory services to institutional investors participating in or entering the space. The Company aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finances with a technology forward and compliant operation. Business lines include deliverable trading services, structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory, consulting, lending origination and principal investments. Headquartered in Toronto, FRNT was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expect", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: business integration risks; the Corporation's operating results will experience significant fluctuations due to the highly volatile nature of Bitcoin; the Corporation operates in a heavily regulated environment and any material changes or actions could lead to negative adverse effects to the business model, operational results, and financial condition of the Corporation; evolving cryptocurrency regulatory requirements and the impact on the Corporation's business plan; Bitcoin value risk; reliance on key personnel; implementation of the Corporation's business plan; lack of operating history; competitive conditions; de banking and financial services risk; anti money laundering and corrupt business practices; additional capital; financing risks; global financial conditions; insurance and uninsured risks; cybersecurity risks; changes to bank fees or practices, or payment card networks; audit of tax filings; market for the common shares of Bitcoin Treasury; market price of the common shares of Bitcoin Treasury; conflicts of interest; internal controls; tariffs and the imposition of other restrictions on trade could adversely affect the Corporation's business; risk of litigation; pandemics or other health crises; acquisitions and integration; risk of dilution of Bitcoin Treasury securities; dividend policy; Bitcoin price volatility; custodial risks; technological vulnerabilities; Bitcoin transactions are irreversible and may result in significant losses; short history risk; limited history of the Bitcoin market; potential decrease in the global demand for Bitcoin; economic and political factors; top Bitcoin holders control a significant percentage of the outstanding Bitcoin; availability of exchange traded products liquidity; security breaches; the requirements that accompany being a publicly traded company may put a strain on the Corporation's resources, divert attention from management, and adversely affect its ability to maintain and attract management and qualified board members; liquidity risk; leverage risk; and share price fluctuations.

Although management of the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, change in management's estimates or opinions, future circumstances or events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: Bitcoin Treasury Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269962

SOURCE: Bitcoin Treasury Corporation