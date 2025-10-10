Aflac Incorporated: Aflac Global Investments Raises More Than $28,000 for Pediatric Cancer Research

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

The Aflac Global Investments team is proving that meaningful change often starts with a single step. For the third year in a row, a small group of volunteers from this New York City team has organized a group walk every day as part of Miles for Miracles, raising funds and awareness for pediatric cancer and blood disorders treatment and research - this year, walking a total of 9,474 miles and claiming the top spot for amount raised.

What began as a simple idea has quickly turned into a powerful movement of compassion and action. The walk reflects Aflac's long-standing commitment to children and families affected by cancer and blood disorders. Inspired by the company's 30-year partnership with the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, the Global Investments team wanted to find their own way to contribute.

"We manage financial assets every day, but this effort is about investing in something far more important - help for children with cancer and blood disorders," said Brad Dyslin, executive vice president, global chief investments officer and president of Aflac Global Investments. "Every mile we walk and every dollar we raise through Miles for Miracles brings us closer to a world where no child has to face cancer or a blood disorder."

The group raised a total of $28,581 during this year's Miles for Miracles event, bringing their three-year total to more than $61,000 with all proceeds benefiting childhood cancer and blood disorders programs. Beyond the fundraising impact, colleagues have been able to connect in new ways - sharing stories, cheering one another on, and uniting behind a cause bigger than themselves. During his recent visit to their Wall Street office, President of Aflac Incorporated and Aflac U.S. Virgil Miller joined their walk. This daily activity has strengthened bonds across the team and has been a great way to reinforce Aflac's commitment to wellness.

"I am so proud of Global Investments for their initiative and passion, and I commend the entire team, under Brad Dyslin's leadership, for putting The Aflac Way into action," said Virgil. "With each step in Miles for Miracles, the Aflac Global Investments team is proving that small actions, fueled by heart and purpose, can add up to a giant leap toward curing pediatric cancer and blood disorders. Examples like this are what make every day 'A Great Day at Aflac!'"

"It is inspiring to see how the Global Investments team rallied around this cause," added Max Brodén, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer. "As CFO, I'm focused on numbers every day, but this effort is about more than numbers. This effort shows how we can use our collective energy and resources to make an impact on the lives of others."

The Aflac Global Investments team hopes their efforts will inspire others across Aflac and beyond to get involved. Learn more about Aflac's 30-year, $191 million commitment to those with pediatric cancer and blood disorders by visiting https://www.aflacchildhoodcancer.org/.

