RVRC Holding AB: RevolutionRace launches RVRC Ultra Series

RevolutionRace, known for combining design, functionality, and unmatched value in outdoor apparel, is launching the RVRC Ultra Series - the brand's most technical and innovative collection to date.

The RVRC Ultra Series is built on the so-called five-layer principle and raises the bar for performance without compromising the qualities that have made RevolutionRace popular: accessibility, quality, unmatched value, and smart design. Every detail has been thoroughly tested - both in laboratory settings and out in the mountains - to ensure high levels of durability, comfort, and functionality.

The collection is designed for mountaineering, featuring carefully selected materials tailored to withstand harsh weather conditions. The RVRC Ultra Series includes integrated technology for increased safety in mountain environments, insulating yet lightweight and breathable fabrics, components with proven durability, and textiles produced with a strong focus on sustainability.

Key technologies and materials in the collection:

RECCO® - An integrated rescue system designed to make it easier to locate individuals in the wilderness

Polartec® - High-performance fabric developed for active movement and long-lasting comfort

Primaloft® - Advanced synthetic insulation designed to provide warmth without unnecessary weight or bulk

YKK® - Leading manufacturer of high-quality zippers, known for their reliability, precision, and durability

Bluesign®-certified fabrics - Sustainably produced with environmental responsibility in mind

"The RVRC Ultra Series is our most technical collection ever and symbolizes our commitment to constantly challenge ourselves and industry norms. With the RVRC Ultra Series, we're setting a new standard in the outdoor segment - built for those looking to take their adventure to the next level. We're very excited about the launch," says Paul Fischbein, CEO of RevolutionRace.

The RVRC Ultra Series launches on October 12, 2025, and will be available at revolutionrace.com and in the RevolutionRace Brand Store in Stockholm at Kungsgatan 5.

About RevolutionRace

RVRC Holding AB (publ) (RevolutionRace) is a fast-growing outdoor brand offering multifunctional products including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and accessories to people with an active lifestyle. RevolutionRace ambition is to create high-quality, colorful, and affordable outdoor products with an amazing design and fit at unmatched value under the tagline "Nature is our playground." The company operates with a digital D2C business model reaching customers in approximately 40 countries. The company was founded in 2013 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. RevolutionRace is on a mission - to make the nature accessible for everyone!

