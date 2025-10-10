Anzeige
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362
Tradegate
08.10.25 | 19:42
4,660 Euro
+1,30 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4604,64018:44
4,5404,56018:33
PR Newswire
10.10.2025 18:00 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

10 October 2025

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

Date of purchase:

10 October 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

233,900

Lowest price per share (pence)

394.50

Highest price per share (pence)

400.00

Trading venue

London

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

233,900

Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence):

399.1067

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

322,013,920 Sterling Shares

55,080,652 Sterling Shares

25,374,844 Dollar Shares

Nil Dollar Shares

From 10 October 2025, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 492,982,583.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001


