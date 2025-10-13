Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Net Asset Value(s) 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
Net Asset Value(s) 
13-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 

LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star 
Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 30 September 2025 were as 
follows: 

NAV per Share, cum income:     180.56p 
 
NAV per Share, ex income:     175.76p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

13 October 2025

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NSI 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  404808 
EQS News ID:  2211556 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2211556&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
