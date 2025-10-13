Fragbite Group AB: Fragbite Group holdings increased with 10.25 BTC

Fragbite Group AB (publ) (the "Company") has completed a purchase of approximately 10.25 bitcoin at an average price of SEK 1 156 648 per BTC. The Company's holdings are now at a total of 19.75 BTC.

THE COMPANY'S BITCOIN HOLDINGS

NEW PURCHASE

Amount purchased ca 10.25 BTC Average purchase price ca 1,156,648 SEK Total purchase consideration ca 11,865,960 SEK



ACCUMULATED HOLDINGS

Total amount ca 19.75 BTC Average purchase price (by date of purchases made) 1,141,228 SEK Value of total holdings (per latest quarterly report date) N/A*

* Moving forward, Fragbite Group will be including the latest reported book value of BTC holdings in SEK. No financial report has yet been published after the inclusion of BTC on the balance sheet, the next upcoming report is the interim report for the third quarter 2025.

The decision to introduce Bitcoin to the balance sheet reflects the Company's belief in its potential as a long term value preserver and strategic asset for Fragbite Group's future growth. With Bitcoin as a leverage that grows over time, the Company intends to strengthen its capital structure and create shareholder value.

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer

ir@fragbitegroup.com

Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group (publ) is a Swedish corporate group with a portfolio of established subsidiaries that develop, adapt and publish games and esports content within GAMING, ESPORTS and WEB3. Our products are developed for both traditional platforms - PC, mobile and console - and modern platforms built on blockchain technology. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.