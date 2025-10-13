Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
13.10.25
1,932 Euro
+0,31 % +0,006
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9642,01513:08
Dow Jones News
13.10.2025 11:45 Uhr
229 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
13-Oct-2025 / 10:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Standard Form TR-1 
 
  Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
 NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland) 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 
 
Cairn Homes PLC 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify): 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: 
 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.        Los Angeles, USA 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): 
 
See Box 10 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
09 Oct 2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
 
10 Oct 2025 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. increased above 7.00% of total voting rights outstanding. Capital Research and 
Management Company increased above 7.00% of total voting rights outstanding. 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                  % of voting    % of voting rights 
                  rights attached  through financial   Total of both in % 
                  to shares     instruments 
                                               Total number of voting 
                                            rights of issuer 
                                    (9.A + 9.B) 
                  (total of 9.A)  (total of 9.B.1 + 
                           9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   7.11%       0.00%         7.11%        625,576,122 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 6.83%       0.00%         6.83%          
(if applicable) 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
               Number of voting rights                  % of voting rights 
Class/type of shares ISIN 
code (if possible) 
               Direct    Indirect                   Direct    Indirect 
 
 
IE00BWY4ZF18 Common Stock           44,452,315                          7.11% 

SUBTOTAL A          44,452,315                         7.11% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
 
               Expiration  Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be  % of voting 
Type of financial instrument date     Conversion Period  acquired if the instrument is     rights 
                                exercised/converted 
 
 
N/A                                                       
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.1                          

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial instrument Expiration  Exercise/      Physical or cash Number of voting   % of voting 
               date     Conversion Period  settlement    rights        rights 
 
 
N/A                                                        
 
                                   SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are 
effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: 
 
                % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through    Total of both if it equals 
Name              equals or is higher than  financial instruments if it   or is higher than the 
                the notifiable threshold  equals or is higher than the   notifiable threshold 
                            notifiable threshold 
 
 
Capital Research and Management 7.11%                             7.11% 
Company 
 
 
SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. (a 
mutual fund managed by Capital 6.83%                             6.83% 
Research and Management 
Company) 
 
Total              7.11%                             7.11% 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder]  will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]. 

12. Additional information: 
 
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and 
Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment 
manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and 
institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies 
through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World 
Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent 
company of six investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital 
International Limited, Capital International Sàrl, Capital International K.K., Capital Group Private Client Services 
Inc, and Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited. CGII management companies primarily serve as investment 
managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based registered investment adviser and an 
affiliated federally chartered bank. 
 
Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this 
Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment 
management companies described above. 

Done at Los Angeles on 10 Oct 2025.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  404926 
EQS News ID:  2211894 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2211894&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2025 05:12 ET (09:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
