Fragbite Group AB: Investment in profitable growth company for yield and access to target market

Fragbite Group AB ("Fragbite Group" or "the Company") has made a small strategic investment of EUR 250,000 for a 4.11 percent share in a profitable growth company in the iGaming sector. The investment is expected to generate quarterly dividends starting mid-2026 and provide subsidiary FunRock with broader access to iGaming as a target market for the sale of its games and game engines.

Fragbite Group has made a small strategic investment of EUR 250,000, equivalent to app. SEK 2.75 million, in a profitable growth company in the iGaming sector ("the Target Company"). The investment entails a 4.11 percent ownership stake. The Target Company is a European company that launched its platform in May 2025 with the US as its first market and has since generated strong commercial results with approximately SEK 40 million in revenue and profitability on a cash flow basis. The Target Company intends to make quarterly dividends to its shareholders from mid-2026 onwards. The Target Company is run by an experienced team with a proven track record in iGaming, who now combines proven industry expertise with a new social gambling format.

The investment is carried out in alignment with Fragbite Group's earlier communicated intention to increase recurring revenue, thus supporting the parent company and the purchase of BTC, as well as stimulate growth within subsidiary FunRock, which, through the Target Company and its representatives, will gain broader access to the target market of iGaming for the sale of its games and game engines.

"With this investment, Fragbite Group in its new form is taking two important steps forward. We are securing recurring revenue via yield and creating conditions for FunRock to grow its new business area. Offering traditional mobile and PC games to the iGaming market for clients to use for marketing purposes is a unique position that has already proven advantageous, and this collaboration supports the establishment of further business in this target market. We are establishing a partnership with experienced iGaming profiles and growing our network with a company that in just a few months has shown impressive success on the world's most competitive market. This indicates good conditions for future growth and yield, and we see great potential in both the team and the product that the target company is now rapidly scaling up," says Michael Lundgren, Chairman, Fragbite Group.

