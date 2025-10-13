Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CBIH) today announced the addition of a patent-pending nanoemulsion formulation to its growing portfolio, developed to support female fertility and reproductive function in women of advanced maternal age (35+). CBIH believes this innovation should expand evidence-based options for patients and partners.

As age is a key determinant of reproductive outcomes-and first births are occurring later-the need for effective, evidence-based solutions is increasingly clear. In the United States, since 1990, birth rates have climbed 71% for women 35-39 and 127% for women 40-44. These trends, we believe, underscore the importance of approaches that protect ovarian reserve, enhance oocyte maturation, and support implantation.

"Despite these numbers, women's conditions continue to receive too little attention-underfunded and understudied relative to their burden," said Rosangel Andrades, MD, R&D Director. "Recent NIH budgets dedicate only about 8-9% to women's health. At CBIH, we believe we should help change that. We are committed to placing women at the center of innovation-listening with empathy, investing with intention, and advancing solutions that we expect will meet real needs from reproductive health to healthy aging, including unresearched conditions such as endometriosis and fibromyalgia," she added.

CBIH's invention centers cannabinoids as the primary therapeutic drivers, integrating them with select antioxidants, polyphenols, fatty acids, and complementary bioactives to target the key mechanisms of age-related reproductive decline. Cannabinoids are positioned to modulate mitochondrial function, redox balance, and cytokine signaling within ovarian and endometrial tissues, with the goal of improving oocyte competence and endometrial receptivity. The nanoemulsion delivery system is engineered to enhance the solubility, colloidal stability, and bioavailability of these lipophilic cannabinoids, thereby we expect to increase tissue exposure at reproductive targets. By coupling cannabinoid-focused pharmacology with supportive cofactors that address oxidative stress and low-grade inflammation, the formulation is designed-and we believe should be well-suited-to optimize the follicular microenvironment, bolster implantation readiness, and operate as an adjunct to assisted reproductive technologies without displacing the current standard of care.

"As CBIH scales its patent estate, we believe we are creating a clear path to attractive returns: a defensible, IP-backed nanoemulsion platform that should meet pharma's bar for exclusivity, manufacturability, and line-extension potential. This positioning would make the asset attractive for near-term out-licensing or co-development with potential milestone and royalty upside-and, as clinical and regulatory milestones are achieved, we expect it could become a credible acquisition outcome", states John Jones, CBIH Treasurer and Director.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

