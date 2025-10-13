GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Implementation of a share buyback programme

Langeais - October 13, 2025

The Plastivaloire Group informs the market of the main features of its share buyback programme.

The implementation of this programme is in accordance with the provisions of Articles 241-1 to 241-7 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse. The share buyback programme was approved by the Annual General Meeting of 31 March 2025.

After considering the report of the Board of Directors, the General Meeting authorised, for a period of eighteen months, in accordance with Articles L 22-10-62 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, the purchase, on one or more occasions at times to be determined by the Board, of shares in the company up to a limit of 10% of the number of shares comprising the share capital, adjusted, where applicable, to take into account any capital increases or reductions that may occur during the term of the programme. Upon implementation, this authorisation will terminate the authorisation currently in force.

Acquisitions may be made for the purpose of:

Ensure the liquidity of the secondary market or the share through an investment service provider via a liquidity contract that complies with the AMAFI code of conduct approved by the AMF;

through an investment service provider via a liquidity contract that complies with the AMAFI code of conduct approved by the AMF; Retain the shares purchased and subsequently exchange them or use them as payment in connection with potential external growth transactions, it being specified that the shares acquired for this purpose may not exceed 5% of the company's share capital;

or use them as payment in connection with potential external growth transactions, it being specified that the shares acquired for this purpose may not exceed 5% of the company's share capital; Ensure coverage of share option plans and/or free share plans (or similar plans) for the benefit of the Group's employees and/or corporate officers, as well as any share allocations under a company or group savings plan (or similar plans), in respect of profit sharing and/or any other forms of share allocations to the Group's employees and/or corporate officers;

(or similar plans) for the benefit of the Group's employees and/or corporate officers, as well as any share allocations under a company or group savings plan (or similar plans), in respect of profit sharing and/or any other forms of share allocations to the Group's employees and/or corporate officers; Ensure coverage of securities entitling the holder to the allocation of shares in the company in accordance with the regulations in force;

in accordance with the regulations in force; Proceed with the possible cancellation of acquired shares, within the framework of the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 29 March 2024.

These share purchases may be carried out by any means, including through the acquisition of blocks of shares and at times deemed appropriate by the board of directors.

These transactions may be carried out during a public offering period in accordance with applicable regulations.

The maximum purchase price is set at €5 per share. In the event of a capital transaction, in particular a share split or reverse share split or bonus issue, the above amount will be adjusted in the same proportions (multiplier coefficient equal to the ratio between the number of shares comprising the capital before the transaction and the number of shares after the transaction).

The maximum amount of the transaction is therefore set at €11,062,800.

The General Meeting grants full powers to the Board of Directors to carry out these transactions, determine the terms and conditions thereof, enter into any agreements and complete all formalities.

Next financial publication: November 17, 2025:

Full-year 2024-2025 revenue

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 27 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xWxtk5iaammal2xxlJ1ua2plaGpjw2bJl2PLlWedZcrGZ2ljlWlomceZZnJlmmtr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94565-pvl_cp-programme-rachat-actions-vdef-eng.pdf