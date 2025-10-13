Our pace continues strong production across the portfolio

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Simon Trott said: "Safety remains our number one priority. We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Mohamed Camara at the SimFer mine site and are committed to learning across our business to prevent future incidents. This has been a time for huge reflections on safety across the group.

"We continue to strengthen performance from our assets, setting back-to-back quarterly production records in our bauxite business and at Oyu Tolgoi where the underground ramp-up remains on track to boost copper output by more than 50% this year.

"We are focused on delivering a strong finish to the year from the Pilbara. Our growth projects are also progressing at pace at Simandou, we started loading first ore at the mine for movement down the rail and to the port in October.

"We are on track to meet production guidance for 2025, with an upwards revision to bauxite this quarter, and are well positioned to deliver compelling mid-term production growth. We will continue to deliver further shareholder value through operational excellence, simplification and discipline on performance and capital investment."

Executive Summary

New operating model and executive team: to simplify the business and unlock additional shareholder value . New structure comprises three world-class businesses: Iron Ore; Aluminium Lithium; and Copper. Borates and Iron Titanium have been placed under strategic review.

. New structure comprises three world-class businesses: Iron Ore; Aluminium Lithium; and Copper. Borates and Iron Titanium have been placed under strategic review. Copper equivalent (CuEq) 1 production: increased 9% in Q3 YoY, driven by strong performance across all our assets.

driven by strong performance across all our assets. Copper: Total production is on track to achieve the higher end of full year guidance, driven by the strong ramp-up at Oyu Tolgoi. Our Kennecott mine performed as expected during the quarter while major planned maintenance at the concentrator and smelter commenced successfully.

driven by the strong ramp-up at Oyu Tolgoi. Our Kennecott mine performed as expected during the quarter while major planned maintenance at the concentrator and smelter commenced successfully. Iron ore: Pilbara achieved its second highest Q3 shipments since 2019 , up 6% from Q2 . As part of our Iron Ore replacement strategy, West Angelas Sustaining Project received all Government approvals in October.

, . As part of our Iron Ore replacement strategy, West Angelas Sustaining Project received all Government approvals in October. Aluminium Lithium: Full year bauxite production guidance upgraded driven by operational excellence at ourbauxite business, especially at Amrun.

Production2 Quarter 3

2025 vs Q3

2024 vs Q2

2025 2025 guidance6 Guidance status Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis) Mt 84.3 +6% 323 to 338

(at lower end) Unchanged Pilbara iron ore production (100% basis) Mt 84.1 NA Unchanged IOC5 iron ore pellets and concentrate Mt 2.3 +11% -6% 9.7 to 11.4 Unchanged (at lower end) Bauxite Mt 16.4 +9% +5% 59 to 61

(previously 57 to 59) Upgraded Alumina Mt 1.9 +7% +4% 7.4 to 7.8 Unchanged Aluminium3 Mt 0.86 +6% +2% 3.25 to 3.45 Unchanged Copper (consolidated basis)4 kt 204 +10% -11% 780 to 850

(at higher end) Unchanged Titanium dioxide slag Mt 0.3 -1% -3% 1.0 to 1.2

(at lower end) Unchanged Boric oxide equivalent Mt 0.1 +2% -3% ~0.5 Unchanged 1 Copper equivalent volume Rio Tinto's share of production volume Volume conversion factor x Product price ($/t) Copper price ($/t). Prices are based on long-term consensus prices. 2 Rio Tinto share unless otherwise stated. 3 Includes primary aluminium only. 4 From Q1 2025, we report copper production and guidance as one metric, in order to simplify reporting and align with peer practices. For further details see slide 90 of our Investor Seminar 2024 presentation. 5 Iron Ore Company of Canada. 6 See further notes in Section 2, 2025 guidance.

The full third quarter production results are available here

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Andy Hodges, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013952827/en/

Contacts:

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations,

United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations,

Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Rachel Pupazzoni

M +61 438 875 469

Bruce Tobin

M +61 419 103 454

Media Relations,

Canada

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations,

US Latin America

Jesse Riseborough

M +1 202 394 9480

Investor Relations,

United Kingdom

Rachel Arellano

M: +44 7584 609 644

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797

Weiwei Hu

M +44 7825 907 230

Investor Relations,

Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Phoebe Lee

M +61 413 557 780

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: General