Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced the Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 has achieved Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type certification, bringing the most comprehensive Citation Gen2 investment to market. Based on customer feedback, enhancements throughout the aircraft include Garmin autothrottle technology, an additional 4.5 inches of legroom for pilots and a fully customizable cabin environment. After completing 445 flight test hours, the light jet is expected to enter into service this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013311527/en/

Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 achieves FAA type certification, bringing the most comprehensive Gen2 enhancements to market (Photo Credit: Textron Aviation).

"FAA certification of the CJ3 Gen2 is an example of Textron Aviation's leadership in certifying aircraft," said Chris Hearne, senior vice president, Engineering Programs. "This aircraft delivers proven performance, cutting-edge technology and an unparalleled cabin experience, supporting customers missions whether it be for relaxation, innovation or productivity."

The light jet features a trusted avionics system with Garmin G3000 software and hardware, including:

Garmin Autothrottles to reduce pilot workload and provide flight-envelope protection

Optional Enhanced Vision System (EVS) to provide improved clarity and optimized situational awareness

Intuitive touch screen interface

GDL60 for aircraft connectivity, including remote transmission of flight plans, automatic database updates, as well as wireless transmission of aircraft diagnostic data

Passengers can experience a fully customizable luxury interior that allows them to create the ideal cabin environment for their specific mission. Comfort abounds in the cabin, with seats designed with tracking capability on the base and floor and optional swivel functionality. New RGB accent lighting allows customers to further personalize the cabin environment, and USB-C power at every seat and wireless charging in the main cabin allow productivity and entertainment to continue while in flight. The aircraft also features an optional high-power outlet for a coffee machine, ice and trash storage, and the incorporation of a cabin master control switch panel.

In addition, new CoolView skylights in the lavatory bring natural light into the space and highlight other features such as a new optional sink and vanity design with a dedicated water supply. For added convenience, the CJ3 Gen2 includes an externally serviceable lavatory.

With a maximum range of 2,040 nm, a useful payload of 5,530 pounds and superior field performance, the CJ3 Gen2 enables pilots to achieve a variety of missions. The Citation CJ3 Gen2 offers standard seating for nine passengers, with an option for eight passengers with additional storage.

Learn more about the iconic Citation CJ3 family at cessna.txtav.com.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of our products; demand softness or volatility in the markets in which we do business; and performance issues with key suppliers or subcontractors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013311527/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kate Flavin

+1.316.252.7780

kflavin@txtav.com

txtav.com