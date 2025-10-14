JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers and Signal Partners to Showcase Rugged Computing Innovations at Logistik & Transport in Gothenburg

Image available: pr@jltmobile.com



Växjö, Sweden, October 14, 2025* * * JLT Mobile Computers,a global leader in rugged computing solutions, will be exhibiting together with Signal Partnersat Logistik & Transport in Gothenburg on November 4-5.

Visitors are invited to stop by booth D02:09 to experience JLT's latest innovations designed to maximize uptime, boost productivity, and enable flawless connectivity in warehouse and transportation logistics.

Stop by and see the new JLT6015 15' computer in action

A highlight of the booth will be the brand-new JLT6015rugged vehicle-mounted computer. Featuring a 15-inch widescreen Full HD display, the JLT6015 computer offers outstanding clarity for multitasking and graphic applications. Certified for 5G and available with Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC, the device is built to drive efficiency, automation, and real-time decision-making in demanding logistics environments.

"With JLT6015, our customers can work efficiently and gain a clear overview through access to multiple views simultaneously in high resolution - even in truly demanding environments," says Anette Malmström, Business Unit Director at JLT Sweden. "We look forward to welcoming visitors to our booth with Signal Partner and demonstrating how our purpose-built solutions deliver reliable performance in even the harshest operating conditions."



Come by the booth and talk about your business needs and challenges.

Visitors are welcome to explore our solutions, discuss their specific needs, and see how JLT's rugged computerscan be customized to fit unique operational requirements. Whether you want to maximize uptime, boost productivity, or future-proof your logistics operations, JLT's solutions are designed to withstand the harshest environments and deliver reliable performance.

Event Details:

Where: Signal Partners booth D02:09, Logistik & Transport, Gothenburg

When: November 4, 09:00-17:00 & November 5, 09:00-16:00

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company's products, services and solutions, visit jltmobile.com. Financial information is available on JLT's investor page.

Reader enquiries Press contact Certified Adviser JLT Mobile Computers Group pr@jltmobile.com (mailto:pr@jltmobile.com) Eminova Fondkommission AB Per Holmberg, CEO Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 adviser@eminova.se (mailto:Adviser@eminova.se) per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (https://jltmobile.com/sv/?utm_campaign=press_release_se__pd&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=Paid) www.eminova.se (https://www.eminova.se)

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer and supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.