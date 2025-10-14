TF Bank AB: Interim Report January - September 2025

"During the third quarter, TF Bank's new lending increased by 32 % compared to the same period in 2024. The credit card business in Germany continues to be the main driver of the Bank's organic growth. The Bank's operating profit increased by 21 % compared to the third quarter of 2024 and the quarter's return on equity amounted to 25 %." - Joakim Jansson, CEO

January - September 2025 compared to January - September 2024 (unless otherwise stated)

Loans to the public amounted to SEK 22,797 million, compared to September 2024 the increase in local currencies was 20 % 1

Operating profit increased by 24 % to SEK 613.8 million

Earnings per share increased by 25 % to SEK 7.09

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 26 % to SEK 7.13

Cost/income ratio improved to 36.7 % (38.7)

Return on equity amounted to 22.7 % (23.3)

Adjusted return on equity amounted to 22.8 % (23.3)

Total capital ratio increased to 17.4 % (16.7) since year-end

July - September 2025 compared to July - September 2024 (unless otherwise stated)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 22,797 million, compared to September 2024 the increase in local currencies was 20 % 1

Operating profit increased by 21 % to SEK 230.9 million

Earnings per share increased by 24 % to SEK 2.70

Cost/income ratio improved to 35.4 % (36.7)

Return on equity amounted to 25.0 % (25.5)

Significant events January - September 2025

The credit card business had an organic underlying loan book growth of 41 % over the past year and economies of scale in the business model have contributed to a significantly improved operating profit of 77 % compared to 2024.

In the Ecommerce Solutions segment, collaborations have been initiated with Brandsdal Group and Bagaren & Kocken. These partnerships are expected to generate an annual transaction volume of approximately SEK 2,700 million.

On 19 September, the Company announced an intention to change the name of TF Bank AB and its subsidiaries. Avarda Bank AB is proposed as the new corporate name.

After the end of the reporting period

On 13 October, the Company issued a notice to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 17 November to resolve on the name change to Avarda Bank AB.

1 Development of the loan portfolio in local currencies excluding past due receivables in Stage 3.