Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41E66 | ISIN: SE0025666969 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TF0
Düsseldorf
14.10.25 | 08:13
16,660 Euro
-1,42 % -0,240
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,54016,74010:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2025 07:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TF Bank AB: Interim Report January - September 2025

"During the third quarter, TF Bank's new lending increased by 32 % compared to the same period in 2024. The credit card business in Germany continues to be the main driver of the Bank's organic growth. The Bank's operating profit increased by 21 % compared to the third quarter of 2024 and the quarter's return on equity amounted to 25 %." - Joakim Jansson, CEO

January - September 2025 compared to January - September 2024 (unless otherwise stated)

  • Loans to the public amounted to SEK 22,797 million, compared to September 2024 the increase in local currencies was 20 % 1
  • Operating profit increased by 24 % to SEK 613.8 million
  • Earnings per share increased by 25 % to SEK 7.09
  • Adjusted earnings per share increased by 26 % to SEK 7.13
  • Cost/income ratio improved to 36.7 % (38.7)
  • Return on equity amounted to 22.7 % (23.3)
  • Adjusted return on equity amounted to 22.8 % (23.3)
  • Total capital ratio increased to 17.4 % (16.7) since year-end

July - September 2025 compared to July - September 2024 (unless otherwise stated)

  • The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 22,797 million, compared to September 2024 the increase in local currencies was 20 % 1
  • Operating profit increased by 21 % to SEK 230.9 million
  • Earnings per share increased by 24 % to SEK 2.70
  • Cost/income ratio improved to 35.4 % (36.7)
  • Return on equity amounted to 25.0 % (25.5)

Significant events January - September 2025

  • The credit card business had an organic underlying loan book growth of 41 % over the past year and economies of scale in the business model have contributed to a significantly improved operating profit of 77 % compared to 2024.
  • In the Ecommerce Solutions segment, collaborations have been initiated with Brandsdal Group and Bagaren & Kocken. These partnerships are expected to generate an annual transaction volume of approximately SEK 2,700 million.
  • On 19 September, the Company announced an intention to change the name of TF Bank AB and its subsidiaries. Avarda Bank AB is proposed as the new corporate name.

After the end of the reporting period

  • On 13 October, the Company issued a notice to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 17 November to resolve on the name change to Avarda Bank AB.

To follow the conference call online, please click on the link below. To ask questions dial in using the number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference and enter the meeting code:

Link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/tf-bank/q3-2025/

SE: +46 (0)8 5050 0829 and enter the meeting code 872 3618 5593

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

This is information which TF Bank is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 14 October 2025 at 07:00 CEST.

About the Group
We are a fast-growing digital credit and payment platform operating in 14 European countries. Through our proprietary IT infrastructure, we develop simple and flexible payment and financing solutions for millions of customers. Since our founding in 1987, we have consistently combined growth with profitability, and following the stock market listing in 2016, this development has continued with a strong focus on scalability and automation. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

1 Development of the loan portfolio in local currencies excluding past due receivables in Stage 3.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.