The shorter routes from Frankfurt to Marseille and Milan significantly reduce network latency for customers requiring diverse connectivity.

The network enhances route diversity in the region, delivering new fibre routing for companies entering Europe via Marseille.

euNetworks Group Limited ("euNetworks"), a European critical bandwidth infrastructure company, has today announced the completion of a new long haul fibre network route between Frankfurt and Zurich. This new network enables two short diverse paths between the many submarine cable landings along the Mediterranean coast, and the major data centre market of Frankfurt. The new route completes one of two fully diverse euNetworks long haul routes, with the option to either go via Milan and Zurich or via Marseille, Lyon and Geneva. euNetworks undertook this network investment to increase diversity options for its customers, enabling them to avoid points of failure where routes converge and cross, or otherwise take a long detour via Paris or Munich for the diverse path.

The route between Frankfurt and the Mediterranean is a critical European pathway for data centre connectivity. Frankfurt is one of the key FLAP-D cities (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris Dublin), identified as the biggest data centre markets in Europe, and the world's most interconnected metro market, with euNetworks offering eight unique long haul routes to its Frankfurt metro network today. Marseille and Milan play a critical role as the connectivity gateways into Europe for Middle Eastern, Asian and African networks. The new pathway via Zurich stays east of other established routes, to enable a diverse route which is short and direct.

Marisa Trisolino, CEO at euNetworks, said: "euNetworks is the backbone of Europe's digital future. We lead the market in data centre connectivity, with more than 582 data centres directly connected today and a large pipeline to connect more underway. Our investment in Super Highways, Europe's future AI-ready critical infrastructure, our densely fibred metro networks, and our continued focus on innovatively designing and building unique network paths such as this new route from Frankfurt to Zurich, demonstrates euNetworks' proactivity in addressing bandwidth demand across Europe. euNetworks is committed to offering our customers the most direct, diverse routes that will meet their requirements. Our goal is to provide the infrastructure foundations that enable our customers to grow and thrive in a world of AI and we're working closely with them as we deploy capital, expanding our fibre footprint on the network routes that matter most."

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company. We own and operate 18 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high-capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 582 today, and is also a leading cloud connectivity provider, with over 180 on-ramps on our network directly connecting all key cloud providers and major platforms. This coupled with our extensive connected data centre footprint positions us strongly to support and enable our Customers with their cloud infrastructure developments and challenges.

We offer a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long-haul services across our network platform and Super Highways, including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, Finance, Content, Media, Mobile, Data Centre, Hyperscale and Enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct-based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

euNetworks delivers services with an active commitment to sustainability, striving towards net-zero carbon emissions, promoting environmentally responsible supply chain practices, and engaging collaboratively with the industry to address the environmental challenges ahead. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

