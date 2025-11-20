euNetworks has today announced the appointment of Nick Walden as Chief Revenue Officer, effective 02 December 2025. Nick will be based in London and will drive all facets of euNetworks' sales and commercial strategy.

Nick joins euNetworks following 30+ years in the Telecommunications industry, most recently having led the Global Sales function for Infinera (now Nokia) as Senior Vice President Worldwide Sales. Prior to this, Nick served as Senior Vice President Managing Director EMEA at Infinera following over a decade of experience in leadership roles at Ciena.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to be joining euNetworks, building on their strong growth and momentum as a critical bandwidth infrastructure provider across Europe. euNetworks' relentless customer obsession aligns closely with my passion for delivering value for customers by leading collaborative, impact-driven, high-performance teams. I look forward to getting started, meeting the team and powering growth for our customers together," said Nick Walden, incoming CRO at euNetworks.

"We're delighted to welcome Nick onboard at euNetworks. Nick has an outstanding record of driving Sales growth and brings an abundance of industry knowledge and leadership experience. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at euNetworks, and I'm excited to work alongside Nick and his team to accelerate our customers' growth ambitions," said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at euNetworks.

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company. We own and operate 18 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high-capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 582 today, and is also a leading cloud connectivity provider, with over 180 on-ramps on our network directly connecting all key cloud providers and major platforms. This coupled with our extensive connected data centre footprint positions us strongly to support and enable our Customers with their cloud infrastructure developments and challenges.

We offer a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long-haul services across our network platform and Super Highways, including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, Finance, Content, Media, Mobile, Data Centre, Hyperscale and Enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct-based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

euNetworks delivers services with an active commitment to sustainability, striving towards net-zero carbon emissions, promoting environmentally responsible supply chain practices, and engaging collaboratively with the industry to address the environmental challenges ahead. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

