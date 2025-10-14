

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company - SNEPCo, a subsidiary of Shell plc (SHEL.L), together with Sunlink Energies and Resources, have taken a final investment decision on the HI gas project offshore Nigeria. The HI project is part of a joint venture between Sunlink Energies and Resources - 60%, and SNEPCo - 40%.



When completed, the project will supply 350 million standard cubic feet of gas per day at peak production to Nigeria LNG, which produces and exports liquified natural gas to global markets. Production is expected to begin before the end of the current decade.



