Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) and DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) ("the Companies") are pleased to announce first set of results from their Ontario natural hydrogen exploration program, marking a major discovery of widespread hydrogen anomalies across the northern section of the Témiscamingue Graben.

Of the 456 soil-gas samples analyzed from the first four of ten survey lines, 209 recorded hydrogen concentrations exceeding 500 ppm, with several exceeding 2,000 ppm and an overall average concentration of 558 ppm. This distribution strongly indicates a robust, regionally active hydrogen degassing system.

"The density and strength of these anomalies-nearly half of all samples above 500 ppm-confirm that Ontario hosts an active natural hydrogen system directly continuous with our Quebec discoveries," said John Karagiannidis, President & CEO of QIMC. "The geological context on the Ontario side-shallower cover, greater gas retention, and strong community partnerships-creates an ideal environment for early-stage natural hydrogen development, including clean off-grid power applications and AI data center integration."

Key Results

456 soil-gas samples collected along four survey lines (Lines 1-4) between July 8-21, 2025.

collected along four survey lines (Lines 1-4) between July 8-21, 2025. 209 samples > 500 ppm H2 , average concentration: 558 ppm , median: 456 ppm .

, , . Multiple high readings : 1936 ppm and 2205 ppm (Line 1); 2076 ppm (Line 3); 2098 ppm, 2100 ppm, 2255 ppm, 2458 ppm (Line 4).

: 1936 ppm and 2205 ppm (Line 1); 2076 ppm (Line 3); 2098 ppm, 2100 ppm, 2255 ppm, 2458 ppm (Line 4). Hydrogen anomalies closely associated with deep-seated structural discontinuities beneath Quaternary sediments in the Blanche River Valley.

closely associated with deep-seated structural discontinuities beneath Quaternary sediments in the Blanche River Valley. Program led by the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) under Prof. Marc Richer-Laflèche.

Geological Context

The 2025 summer program targeted the northern Ontario extension of the Témiscamingue Graben, a Proterozoic-Paleozoic structural corridor hosting promising lithologies for natural hydrogen accumulation.

The area north-northwest of St-Bruno-de-Guigues (QC) comprises a succession of Ordovician and Silurian carbonates, dolomitic formations, and siliciclastic rocks overlying the Cobalt Group and Nipissing mafic dykes-units long known for sulphide mineralization and structural permeability.

These formations are capped by clay-silt Quaternary sediments, within which diffusive and hydro-assisted hydrogen redistribution appears enhanced by shallow groundwater circulation. The strong anomalies observed-especially the numerous results above 500 ppm-indicate an active degassing system consistent with deep hydrogen sources migrating along fracture networks.

Prof. Marc Richer-Laflèche (INRS) commented:

"The statistical distribution of hydrogen concentrations, with an average of 558 ppm including over 200 samples above 500 ppm, is exceptionally high for a regional soil-gas survey. These anomalies align with deep structural trends, confirming that the Témiscamingue Graben hosts the geological features required for hydrogen generation, migration, and trapping."

Community Collaboration and Indigenous Partnership

QIMC and DMED wish to thank the Témiscamingue First Nation (TFN) and the local Ontario communities for their strong and continued support throughout the exploration process.

The Companies recently formalized this collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Témiscamingue First Nation, recognizing that the exploration area lies within TFN's traditional hunting and cultural territories.

This MOU sets the framework for a cooperative approach to exploration and future development that emphasizes respect for traditional knowledge, local employment, environmental stewardship, and shared economic benefits.

Both Companies remain deeply committed to ensuring that Indigenous and local communities are active partners in the advancement of natural hydrogen exploration in Ontario.

Next Steps

The Companies will expand the Ontario program with:

Additional soil-gas survey lines extending westward along the Graben.

High-resolution AMT and magnetic surveys to refine subsurface structural mapping as well as radon-thoron measurements.

to refine subsurface structural mapping as well as radon-thoron measurements. Preliminary site selection for drilling in 2026.

Integration of Ontario data into QIMC's Ontario-Québec Hydrogen Corridor Model.

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (DMED)

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian technology company that delivers innovative solutions for the clean tech and life sciences industries. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

For more information, please contact:

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.,

John Karagiannidis

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

