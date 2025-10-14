ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Files Motion to Expedite Appeal in Qualcomm Patent Case

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / ParkerVision, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that it has filed a motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to expedite the appeal in its ongoing patent-infringement appeal against Qualcomm Incorporated and Qualcomm Atheros, Inc. ("Qualcomm"). The appeal challenges the district court's May 2025 claim construction that added a "generating limitation" to ParkerVision's receiver patent claims - a construction the company believes contradicted the patents' plain language, ignored prior guidance from the Federal Circuit, and resulted in a summary judgement of non-infringement by Qualcomm of ParkerVision's receiver patent claims.

The Company's motion requests that the Federal Circuit shorten the briefing schedule to allow for oral argument in early 2026, citing the extraordinary delay and prejudice that continued postponement would cause. ParkerVision notes that its case against Qualcomm-originally filed in 2014-has been pending for more than eleven years and that many key events underlying its claims date back to the mid-1990s and early 2000s.

According to the filing, additional delay risks further loss of critical evidence and witness availability, as multiple individuals with direct knowledge of the parties' interactions have retired, experienced health issues, or passed away over the course of the litigation.

ParkerVision Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Parker commented, "We are asking the Federal Circuit to expedite our appeal because time is no longer a neutral factor in this case. The litigation has now stretched beyond its eleventh year, and every additional delay further harms our ability to present the full factual record. This is an important issue of claim interpretation that the Federal Circuit has already examined once, and we believe it can be resolved promptly on an accelerated schedule."

ParkerVision's motion proposes that opening briefs be filed by December 1, 2025, with oral argument to follow in March 2026, or as soon thereafter as the Court's calendar permits.

The appeal is captioned ParkerVision, Inc. v. Qualcomm Incorporated, et al., Case No. 2026-1033, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. is an innovator in radio-frequency (RF) technologies used in advanced wireless communication systems. The company holds an extensive patent portfolio in the U.S. and internationally and continues to pursue licensing and enforcement strategies to protect its intellectual property rights. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

