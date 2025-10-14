GRK Infra Oyj: GRK selected to implement the improvement of national road 21 in Enontekiö, contract value approximately EUR 25 million

14.10.2025 13:30:01 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK to launch the renovation contract for national road 21 in Enontekiö. The client of the approximately EUR 25 million contract is the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency. Project planning will start in October, and the actual construction will commence in late winter 2026. The project will run until autumn 2028.

GRK has been selected to renovate an approximately 16-kilometre section of national road 21 between Palojensuu and Kuttanen. The agreement on the project was signed on 14 October 2025, at which time the project was registered in GRK's order book.

National road 21 is the only north-south connection in Tunturi-Lappi and it has a major impact on the local population, business and tourism. Today, the road also serves significant Arctic transports to the economic areas of Tromsø and Finnmark as well as the Norwegian fish industry's transports. The road has been vulnerable to traffic disruptions, especially in winter, so repairing it is critical.



During the project, GRK will build approximately 12 kilometres of road in a new off-road corridor, and approximately 4 kilometres of road will be repaired at the current location. This is a design and build contract with A-Insinöörit in charge of design and GRK responsible for construction.

"GRK has extensive experience in similar projects. We are currently working on the national road 9 improvement project between Lotteinen and Jännevirta, the Moreeni multi-level junction project on national road 3 and the national road 4 improvement project in Joutsa, north of Leivonmäki. It is great to have a new highway project to strengthen our order backlog," says Mika Mäenpää, CEO of GRK.



One of the most dangerous sections on national road 21 has been the section between Palojoensuu and Kaaresuvanto, where dozens of accidents involving vehicles driving off the road occur each year. They have caused significant disruptions to traffic and emergency vehicles, as there is no detour option on the road.

The aim of the project is to improve the horizontal and vertical geometry and structure of the road, which do not meet today's requirements and needs.



GRK will start the contract with detailed terrain surveys, additional soil surveys and tree removal. First, construction site and detour roads will be built. Detours will be implemented during the project at points where the current road will be repaired. The detours will cause some inconvenience to traffic during the implementation of the contract.



"As the harshest winter eases in the spring, we will start excavating and cutting for soil replacement. The largest volumes of mass in the project will mainly be transferred to a closed area, where the road will be built in a new off-road corridor. The pace of construction will be really fast. The summer in Lapland is, as is well known, short with little snow, so construction work will continue at a fast pace until winter," says Jarkko Heiskanen, Construction Manager at GRK.

