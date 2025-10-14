Wetouch Technology Inc.: WeTouch Announces Regaining Compliance with Periodic Reporting Requirements and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250

CHENGDU, CN / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / WeTouch Technology Inc. (Nasdaq:WETH) ("WeTouch" or the "Company"), a leading provider of premium touch display solutions, today announced that it has received official notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

The notification, dated October 10, 2025, follows WeTouch's filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 on October 8, 2025, and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 on October 9, 2025. As a result, the Company is now current in all its periodic filing requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Nasdaq had previously granted WeTouch an extension until October 13, 2025 to complete its filings in accordance with the Company's submitted compliance plan. With the successful filing of both quarterly reports within the extended timeframe, Nasdaq has determined that the Company has regained full compliance. Accordingly, the matter previously disclosed in the Company's Form 8-K filed on September 16, 2025, under Item 3.01 has been closed.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.

Wetouch Technology Inc. is at the forefront of providing premium touch display solutions, dedicated to reshaping human-machine interaction across diverse industries. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Wetouch consistently delivers cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance in touch display solutions globally.

For additional information, please visit: WeTouch Technology Inc.at http://en.usa-wetouch.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

