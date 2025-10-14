THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the flow-through funding (the "FT Financing") with the issuance of 3,571,429 FT Units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.07 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $250,000.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share (the "FT Share") plus one-half (1/2) non-transferable non-flow-through share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "NFT Warrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share of the Company (the "NFT Warrant Share") at $0.10 for a period of two years expiring on October 10, 2027.

The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Tax Act).

In connection with the FT Financing, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $17,500 and issued 250,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrant") with respect to the sale of FT Units to an arm's length subscriber. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at $0.07 for a period of two years expiring on October 10, 2027.

The securities issued pursuant to the FT Financing and Finder's Warrants are subject to a four-month and one day hold period expiring on February 11, 2026.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Vancouver-based exploration company with a suite of precious and critical minerals projects and historic mines located in the United States and Canada.

The Jersey-Emerald Property is wholly owned by Apex and encompasses the historic Jersey Lead-Zinc Mine - British Columbia's second largest historic zinc mine, and the Emerald Tungsten Mine - Canada's second largest historic tungsten mine, both located in southern British Columbia.

The Lithium Creek Project is Apex's flagship project with placer claims covering hundreds of square miles within the aerially extensive Fernley, Humboldt, and Carson Sinks, and includes widespread naturally flowing lithium brine groundwater. The Lithium Creek Project is strategically located near the City of Reno and within 40 minutes of the principle North American battery hub, hosting the Tesla Gigafactory and other key industry players in the Lithium Ion battery supply chain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. CAUTIONARY

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund exploration work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Project; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in conducting work programs; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Apex's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

