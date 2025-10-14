ArcelorMittal has started producing its Helioroof building-integrated PV modules in France. The steelmaker says the system aims to simplify energy retrofits for commercial and industrial roofs.From pv magazine France After five years of research and a €15 million ($17.3 million) investment, steelmaker ArcelorMittal has inaugurated a production line for its Helioroof building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) system in Contrisson, in France's Grand Est region. Helioroof combines steel roofing, thermal insulation, and photovoltaic generation in a single, ready-to-install product for roofs with slopes ...

