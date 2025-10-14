

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) and OpenAI on Tuesday announced a collaboration to offer customers a new AI-powered shopping experience.



The first feature will be the ability to shop directly through ChatGPT with Instant Checkout. Through conversational commerce, where users can easily chat, shop, and check out, the partnership seeks to simplify daily tasks like meal planning or restocking necessities.



With the help of ChatGPT Enterprise and OpenAI Certifications, Walmart is increasing employee AI literacy. The company already uses AI in many areas of its operations, from product cataloging to cutting production schedules.



WMT is currently trading at $104.99, up $2.87 or 2.81 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



