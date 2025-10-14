IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 earnings results following the market close on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. The management team will host a live webcast on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.

Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable innovations that elevate everyday products-advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience.Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251014533502/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Paulina Heinkel

332.877.5339

Media.request@iff.com



Investor Relations:

Michael Bender

212.708.7263

Investor.Relations@iff.com