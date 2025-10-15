

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.723 billion, or $4.35 per share. This compares with $1.396 billion, or $3.49 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $5.915 billion from $5.432 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.723 Bln. vs. $1.396 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.35 vs. $3.49 last year. -Revenue: $5.915 Bln vs. $5.432 Bln last year.



