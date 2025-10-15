AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Solutions and Heartdent Center Ltd. Launch Pilot Project to Advance Cardiac Care in Jamaica

Pilot Study to Lay the Groundwork for Expansion Across Jamaica

Goal of the Collaboration is to Demonstrate the Ability to Deliver Affordable, Accurate, and Scalable Holter Diagnostics with CardioYield

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("Neural Cloud"), in collaboration with Heartdent Center Ltd. ("Heartdent Center"), in Kingston, Jamaica, is launching a pilot program of CardioYield, AIML's AI-powered Holter-reporting and ECG analysis platform. The Company thanks Jamaican Canadian business leader and investor Wayne Isaacs for making this introduction to the clinical cardiology professionals in Jamaica.

This feasibility study will evaluate CardioYield's workflow integration and operational impact within Heartdent Center's cardiology practice, creating a foundation for broader deployment. The pilot will combine a single lead ECG wearable chest strap with CardioYield software to deliver a low-cost, high-accuracy solution designed to expand access to cardiac care in Jamaica.

Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death in Jamaica, accounting for one-third of all mortality¹. Access to timely and affordable diagnostics is limited, with patients often facing high costs, device shortages, and long wait times. This pilot aims to demonstrate how AIML's platform can enable world-class cardiac care at scale.

Dr. Geordan Goire Guevara, Interventional Cardiologist, Founder and Medical Director of Heartdent Center, stated:

"Heartdent Center is committed to bringing the highest level of cardiac care to Jamaica. Partnering with AIML enables us to pilot innovative technologies that reduce costs and improve access, ensuring more Jamaicans can benefit from gold-standard diagnostics."

Esmat Naikyar, President of Neural Cloud and Chief Product Officer of AIML, said:

"This pilot marks an important step in extending CardioYield's impact beyond North America. By working with Heartdent Center, we can validate how our solution addresses real-world workflow challenges while delivering reliable, affordable Holter reporting for patients who need it most."

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML, added:

"Jamaica faces an urgent need for scalable, cost-effective cardiac diagnostics. Our goal is to demonstrate how CardioYield, combined with single lead ECG wearable devices, can provide a full solution that sets a new standard of care."

Wayne Isaacs, Jamaican Canadian business leader and investor states:

"The integration of advanced digital health solutions like CardioYield can set new standards for patient-centered care and significantly improve patient outcomes by enabling timely and accurate diagnosis, facilitating continuous monitoring, and supporting more effective clinical interventions."

¹World Heart Federation. (n.d.). Heart health in Jamaica. World Heart Observatory. Retrieved October 10, 2025, from https://world-heart-federation.org/world-heart-observatory/countries/jamaica/

About Heartdent Center Ltd.

Heartdent Center Ltd., founded and directed by Dr. Geordan Goire Guevara, MD FACC, provides comprehensive cardiology services in Jamaica, including the assessment and management of all cardiovascular conditions, performance and interpretation of cardiac screening tests, and advanced interventional procedures such as device implantation and intracardiac interventions.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

