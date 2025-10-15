

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Wednesday announced that Health Canada has approved Lenivia for the alleviation of pain associated with osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs.



Lenivia demonstrated a strong safety profile in a nine-month field study, with dogs showing improved mobility and reduced pain after a single injection.



The company said Lenivia relieves OA pain for three months with a single injection through its novel binding to nerve growth factor (NGF), a key mediator of pain and inflammation.



