

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. (TOH.F, 9602.T), a Japanese pharmaceutical products distributor, Wednesday reported increased profit for its first half compared to last year. Further, the company lifted its forecast for fiscal year ending February 28, 2026.



For the first half, the company reported profit attributable to owners of parent of 33.45 billion yen, 26.3 percent higher than 26.49 billion yen a earlier year.



Toho's basic earnings per share were 197.27 yen, higher than 155.11 yen a year ago.



The distributor's operating profit went up 0.6 percent to 41.15 billion yen from 40.92 billion yen in the prior year.



The company's operating revenue grew 17.1 percent to 191.68 billion yen from 163.68 billion yen last year.



For the full year, Toho now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent of 47.50 billion yen or basic earnings per share of 280.13 yen, up 9.6 percent from last year. Operating profit is now expected to be up 0.5 percent to 65 billion yen, and operating revenue to be 360 million yen, an increase of 15 percent year-over-year.



The company previously expected profit attributable to owners of 43.50 billion yen, operating profit of 57 billion yen and operating revenues of 300 billion yen.



On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the stock closed Wednesday's trading at 1.48 percent higher at 9902 Yen.



