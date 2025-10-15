Xbrane Biopharma AB: Record date for reverse share split in Xbrane Biopharma AB

At the Extra General Meeting of Xbrane Biopharma AB ("Xbrane" or the "Company") held on 13 October 2025, it was resolved to carry out a reverse share split in the ratio 1:125, whereby 125 existing shares shall be consolidated into 1 new share. It was further resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the record date for the reverse split.

The Board of Directors has resolved that the record date for the reverse split shall be 20 October 2025. The first day of trading in Xbrane's share after the reverse split is 17 October 2025. As of this date, the share price reflect the effect of the reverse split.

As a result of the reverse split, Xbrane's share will change ISIN code. As of 17 October 2025, the share will trade under the new ISIN code SE0026598583.

The number of shares after the reverse share split amounts to 20,605,348 (before the reverse share split a total of 2,575,668,555 shares). Each share will have a quota value of SEK 0.10 following the reverse share split.

The reverse share split will be effected automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action. If a shareholder's holding of shares does not correspond to a full number of new shares, title to the excess shares shall pass to Xbrane on the record date and excessive shares will thereafter be sold by Eminova Fondkommission AB at Xbrane's expense, whereby shareholders concerned will automatically receive their part of the sales proceeds. Payment of the sales proceeds is expected to take place around 24 October 2025.

Timeline for the reverse share split

Last day of trading in the share before the reverse split 16 October 2025 First day of trading in the share after the reverse split 17 October 2025 Record date for the reverse split 20 October 2025

Contacts

Martin Åmark, CEO

E: martin.amark@xbrane.com

Jane Benyamin, CFO/IR

E: jane.benyamin@xbrane.com

About Us

Xbrane Biopharma AB develops biological drugs based on a patented platform technology that provides significantly lower production costs compared to competing systems. Xbrane has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting EUR 23 billion in estimated annual peak sales of the respective reference product. The lead candidate Ximluci® is granted market authorization approval in Europe and was launched during 2023. Xbrane's head office is in Solna, just outside Stockholm. Xbrane is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker XBRANE. For more information, visit www.xbrane.com

