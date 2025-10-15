Acast AB: Anders Hägg appointed new CFO and deputy CEO of Acast

Acast AB (publ) ("Acast") has appointed Anders Hägg new Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO of Acast, effective as of January 15, 2026.

Anders Hägg brings extensive financial leadership and deep international experience, having held senior executive financial positions at Scandi Standard, Arla Foods and Unilever. Most recently, Anders has held the position as CFO of Food Folk (McDonald's in the Nordics).

"I'm incredibly motivated by Acast's international scope and established leadership in the dynamic podcasting market. I am keen to apply my financial experience to support Acast's ambition to expand its scale and continue its profitable growth," says Anders Hägg.

"Anders brings international experience that is an excellent fit for our global operations. Crucially, he has a proven track record in scaling businesses, is commercially driven and knows how to partner closely with teams to efficiently drive profitable growth," says Acast CEO Greg Glenday.

Deputy CFO Katrin Vogel will assume the role of Interim CFO and Interim Deputy CEO for the brief period following the departure of current CFO Emily Villatte, and will hold the position until Anders Hägg commences his tenure.

For more information

Emily Villatte, CFO and deputy CEO, Acast

Tel: +46 76 525 01 42

E-mail: emily.villatte@acast.com

Investor Relations:

Dennis Berggren

Tel: +46 703 00 45 33

E-mail: dennis.berggren@acast.com

About Acast

Since 2014, Acast has been creating the world's most valuable podcast marketplace, building the technology which connects podcast creators, advertisers and listeners. Its marketplace spans over 140,000 podcasts, 3,300 advertisers and one billion quarterly listens. Crucially, those listens are monetized wherever they happen - across any podcasting app or other listening platform.

The company operates worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Acast is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ACAST.ST). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@FNCA. se.