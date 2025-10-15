Anzeige
WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 15:19
7,740 Euro
+2,38 % +0,180
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4907,94018:53
7,5857,73518:54
Dow Jones News
15.10.2025 18:33 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIGHTON: Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.

LIGHTON: Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. 
15-Oct-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release - Financial information 
 
Paris, 15 October 2025 

Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 
 
 -- Revenue increase by 15%, driven by Paradigm license sales multiplied by 5; 
 -- Results integrating investments related to commercial deployment and on-going innovation; 
 -- Sound financial structure to support business growth; 
 -- ARR[1] expected at 2025 year-end reestimated between EUR3 and EUR4 million. 
  
 
LightOn (FR0013230950 - ALTAI), a leading European player in generative AI for businesses and the public sector, today 
published its results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, as approved by its Board of Directors met yesterday. 

On this occasion, Igor Carron, CEO and co-founder of LightOn, stated: 
 
"The results of the first half of 2025 illustrate the momentum initiated in 2024, marked by both the intensification of 
commercial deployment and the continuous enhancement of the Paradigm platform which is gradually becoming a reference 
solution. The increase in ARR reflects longer than expected sales cycles with complex tender processes and pilot 
phases. Since the end of June 2025, we have noted a growing interest in the market. Our clients increasingly see the 
value of protecting themselves and equipping themselves with a professional AI solution that meets data privacy 
requirements to replace the unregulated and now daily use of AI by all their employees." 

Half-year 2025 results integrating investments related to commercial deployment and on-going innovation 

Income statement - in thousands of EUR[2]    30/06/2025    30/06/2024 
 
Revenue                    709        614 
 
Other operating income             1 754       382 
 
Employee costs                 (3 034)      (1 631) 
 
Other operating costs             (2 917)      (1 397) 
 
Taxes                     (2)        0 
 
Amortisation and depreciation         (365)       (281) 
 
Operating result                (3 855)      (2 312) 
 
Finance costs and income            105        (49) 
 
Non-recurring costs and income         0         0 
 
Income tax                   72        272 
 
Net result                   (3 678)      (2 088)

At 30 June 2025, revenue amounted to EUR0.71 million, up +15%; it is mainly achieved in France.

Other operating income of EUR1.8 million comprise:

-- Development costs capitalised corresponding to enhancements to the Paradigm platform during the period (EUR1.4

million); -- Grants relating to French and European programs LightOn is involved in (EUR0.4 million).

During the first half of 2025, LightOn continued to strengthen its teams, notably R&D, sales and support. The average headcount increased from 30 to 50 people, compared to the first half of 2024.

Other operating costs amount to EUR2.9 million, a EUR1.5 million increase explained by:

-- Infrastructure costs in relation to the execution of customer contracts, research and development work and funded

programs; -- Fees related to consulting and recruiting services; -- Marketing and advertising expenses; -- Services required for a listed company, new in 2025.

The operating result and the net result thus amount to a loss of EUR3.9 million and EUR3.7 million respectively.

During the first half of 2025, LightOn's commercial dynamism and growing interest in its Paradigm solution allowed for a growth of the commercial pipeline.

The ARR, however, is still progressing weakly to reach EUR1.23 million at the end of June 2025, which is explained by the sales cycle of the Paradigm license, which generally lasts several months, as part of calls for tenders or pilot phases being natural steps during the adoption of innovative solutions, some of which were ongoing on 30 June 2025.

The other key performance indicators are impacted by the above:

-- Gross margin stands at 15% at 30 June 2025, compared to 37% at 30 June 2024; -- EBITDA remains in deficit: -EUR4.9 million at 30 June 2025, compared to -EUR2.4 million at 30 June 2024.

A sound financial structure to support business growth 

Balance sheet - in thousands of EUR2    30/06/2025    31/12/2024 
 
Non-current assets            2 938       1 833 
 
Current assets              9 917       13 303 
 
incl. Cash and cash equivalents      8 896       12 054 
 
Prepaid expenses             124        86 
 
Total Assets               12 979      15 222 
 
Net equity                7 791       11 467 
 
Borrowings and financial debts      115        184 
 
Trade and other payables         1 422       1 365 
 
Deferred income              3 651       2 207 
 
Total Liabilities             12 979      15 222

Fixed assets increased by EUR1.1 million, with the development of new features and the enhancement of existing functionalities of the Paradigm platform.

Working capital improved by EUR1.7 million between the end of December 2024 and the end of June 2025, mainly due to deferred income on financed projects increasing by EUR1.6 million.

Net cash stood at EUR8.8 million as of 30 June 2025, compared to EUR11.9 million as of 31 December 2024. This reflects cost and investment control over the period.

Outlook for the 2nd half of 2025

Since 30 June 2025, the commercial dynamic has already resulted in tangible results with the signing of new contracts, allowing for an ARR of EUR1.51 million as of 30 September 2025, thus increasing by 23% in 3 months only, illustrating the current commercial momentum.

Although the backlog in ARR in the first half now makes it difficult to achieve the EUR6 million ARR target planned for 2025, the trend remains strongly positive.

Given the current sales contacts, we confirm that ARR expected at the end of the year 2025 would be between EUR3 and EUR4 million, representing an increase from +156% to +241% compared to 31 December 2024.

WEB CONFERENCE OPEN TO ALL INVESTORS ON 20 OCTOBER 2025

Igor Carron, CEO, and Cécile Givron, CFO,

will host a web conference in French, open to all,

including a Q&A session

on Monday 20 October 2025 at 6pm (Paris time).

Register now for the web conference

by clicking on the following link: I would like to register

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts 

SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                      Investor Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                      Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                      lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
 
                      SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
Media Relation               Financial Media Relations 
 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20     Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67    jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] ARR: Annual Recurring Revenue

[2] These accounts have been subject to a limited review and the auditor's report is being prepared.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_FY 06.2025 Results_final 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2213676 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2213676 15-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2213676&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
