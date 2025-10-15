

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Nscale, a vertically integrated AI cloud provider, Wednesday announced an expanded deal with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to deploy approximately 200,000 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs of hyperscale NVIDIA AI infrastructure across Europe and the U.S.



In collaboration with Dell, the deal would see the company deliver NVIDIA AI infrastructure services to Microsoft while providing European customers with sovereign AI solutions within the European Union.



As per the deal, the company will deliver approximately 104,000 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs in a ~240MW hyperscale AI campus in Texas. Also, it will deliver approximately 12,600 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs at the Start Campus data centre in Sines, Portugal, from the first quarter of 2026.



Josh Payne, founder and CEO of Nscale, noted, 'This agreement confirms Nscale's place as a partner of choice for the world's most important technology leaders.'



Currently, MSFT is trading at $514.12, up 0.11 percent on the Nasdaq.



