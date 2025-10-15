Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "ROAD") announces that, further to its news release of October 8, 2024, its common shares will consolidate effective Tuesday, October 21, 2025, being the Record Date, on the basis of three (3) pre-consolidation common shares for every one (1) post-consolidation common share held (the "Consolidation").

There is no change in the trading symbol for ROAD. No fractional common shares will be issued, fractions of less than one-half of a common share will be cancelled and fractions of at least one-half of a common share will be converted to a whole common share. Letters of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new certificates representing their consolidated common shares through a broker or other intermediary and consequently not having shares registered in their name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

Following the consolidation and subject to rounding, the Company will have approximately 31,999,905 common shares outstanding. Outstanding options, warrants and other rights to acquire common shares will likewise be adjusted according to the terms of the Consolidation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

