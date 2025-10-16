Fastned B.V.: Fastned Q3 2025 update: Record revenue and network expands to 9 countries with first stations in Spain

Amsterdam, 16 October 2025



Fastned, a leading European fast-charging company, has reported revenue related to charging of €31.5 million in Q3 2025, a 44% year-on-year increase. This stems from a 32% increase in sales of renewable energy, which rose to 46.8 GWh across 1.7 million charging sessions. Each of these three figures marks new quarterly records for Fastned. Gross profit for the quarter totalled €25.4.m, up 40% on Q3 2024. The company is currently issuing a third bond campaign of 2025, scheduled to close at the end of October.



The Fastned network continued to expand in Q3, with new stations opening all over Europe, including the company's first stations in Spain and a new visionary flagship station in Belgium.



Growth in EV stock across Europe continued apace: over one million new EVs have been registered in the EU so far in 2025. This strong quarter has also been influenced by increased holiday traffic during the summer season, as more drivers use Fastned stations to power their EV vacations.



https://www.fastnedcharging.com/hq/en/fastned-q3-2025-update-record-revenue-and-network-expands-to-9-countries-with-first-stations-in-spain





