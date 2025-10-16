Swedish Logistic Property AB: Interim report January - September 2025: Continued strong profit performance and financial capacity

Net lettings remained positive in the third quarter, totalling SEK 6 million for the period. The letting ratio stood at 96.5 percent, compared with 95.9 percent a year earlier, and the average remaining lease term was 6.7 years, compared to 5.9 years a year earlier. This clearly demonstrates that we own functional properties in attractive locations that meet our tenants' needs.

Rental income increased by 44%, amounting to SEK 744 m (516).

Net operating income increased by 48%, amounting to SEK 656 m (445).

Profit from property management increased by 50% and amounted to SEK 430 m (286).

Earnings per share increased by 12%, amounting to SEK 1.94 (1.73).

Net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 9% in the period and amounted to SEK 31.98.

Profit from property management per share increased by 33% in the period and amounted to SEK 1.66.

Value changes in investment properties totalled SEK 264 m (289).

Sustainable financing amounted to SEK 7,873 m (4,458) at the end of the period, corresponding to 97% (75) of the loan portfolio.

Net leasing income amounted to SEK 6.2 m (23.5) and the letting ratio to 96.5% (95.9).

A revised sustainability policy and new sustainability targets have been adopted.

During January, occupancy commenced in SLP's largest new construction project to date, totalling 61,500 square meters, in Hallsberg.

Eleven properties, of which one is an ongoing new construction project, were acquired and taken into ownership, with a lettable area of 247,000 square metres and a property value of SEK 2,353 m (1,179).

SLP has acquired a logistics property in Gothenburg with a property value of SEK 625 m, with the transfer of ownership scheduled for the fourth quarter 2025.

Filip Persson assumed the position of CEO of SLP on 1 September 2025, while former CEO Tommy Åstrand was elected to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

SLP is included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index ("EPRA Index") as of 22 September 2025.

SLP has signed a 10-year lease agreement for a new construction project in Malmö comprising approximately 27,000 square metres. The project is subject to regulatory approvals, which are expected to be obtained towards the end of 2025. The building is expected to be ready for occupancy towards the end of 2026.

"With a substantial logistics portfolio in attractive locations, a fantastic team, a strong financial position and long-term customer relationships, SLP is well positioned for the future. We look forward to continuing to create value for society, our customers and our shareholders," comments Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

This disclosure contains information that Swedish Logistic Property is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 16 October 2025, 08:00 a.m. CEST.

