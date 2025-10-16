Informa Markets Asia Ltd Taiwan Branch: Asia Agri-Tech, Livestock Taiwan & Aquaculture Taiwan 2026, the Event for Next-Gen Agri-Industry - Stand Booking Starts

Advancing Smart Technologies and Sustainable Solutions Across Agriculture, Livestock and Aquaculture

TAIPEI, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets will host the Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum, Livestock Taiwan and Aquaculture Taiwan from 6-8 May 2026 at ICC Tainan, Taiwan.

Building on the success of 2025, the shows focus on Innovation Technology, Green Sustainability and Resilient Connections to accelerate smart technology adoption, strengthen value-chain integration and support the region's transition towards sustainable and circular production. These initiatives position Taiwan as a strategic bridge connecting advanced agri-tech innovations with emerging sustainable industries across Asia-Pacific.

Each exhibition highlights key themes:

Asia Agri-Tech - Next-Generation Agriculture and Integrated Management;

Livestock Taiwan - Low-Carbon Production and Smart Farm Management;

Aquaculture Taiwan - Smart Aquaculture and Circular Resource Use.

The 2026 edition introduces new zones, including Sustainable Agriculture Technology, AI Smart Tech and Low-Carbon & Renewable Energy, showcasing advanced European expertise in precision farming and integrated energy systems.

The shows also promote ESG-driven innovation and low-carbon transformation, emphasising carbon management, renewable energy and supply-chain decarbonisation. Aligned with Taiwan's net-zero goals, they provide a platform for businesses to exchange practical solutions and implement sustainability strategies.

Grace Lee, General Manager of Informa Markets Taiwan, said:

"Facing the challenges of climate change, food security, and sustainable energy, our exhibitions connect the agriculture, livestock, and aquaculture sectors to drive innovation, enable green transition, and build resilient supply chains for sustainable production."

Booking for the 2026 edition is now open.

For details and booth reservations, visit www.agritechtaiwan.com .

