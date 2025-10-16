Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114PL | ISIN: GB00BMJ6DW54 | Ticker-Symbol: IEA
Frankfurt
16.10.25 | 08:12
10,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INFORMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFORMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,50010,80011:08
10,60010,70010:41
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 10:36 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Informa Markets Asia Ltd Taiwan Branch: Asia Agri-Tech, Livestock Taiwan & Aquaculture Taiwan 2026, the Event for Next-Gen Agri-Industry - Stand Booking Starts

Advancing Smart Technologies and Sustainable Solutions Across Agriculture, Livestock and Aquaculture

TAIPEI, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets will host the Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum, Livestock Taiwan and Aquaculture Taiwan from 6-8 May 2026 at ICC Tainan, Taiwan.

Building on the success of 2025, the shows focus on Innovation Technology, Green Sustainability and Resilient Connections to accelerate smart technology adoption, strengthen value-chain integration and support the region's transition towards sustainable and circular production. These initiatives position Taiwan as a strategic bridge connecting advanced agri-tech innovations with emerging sustainable industries across Asia-Pacific.

Each exhibition highlights key themes:
Asia Agri-Tech - Next-Generation Agriculture and Integrated Management;
Livestock Taiwan - Low-Carbon Production and Smart Farm Management;
Aquaculture Taiwan - Smart Aquaculture and Circular Resource Use.

The 2026 edition introduces new zones, including Sustainable Agriculture Technology, AI Smart Tech and Low-Carbon & Renewable Energy, showcasing advanced European expertise in precision farming and integrated energy systems.

The shows also promote ESG-driven innovation and low-carbon transformation, emphasising carbon management, renewable energy and supply-chain decarbonisation. Aligned with Taiwan's net-zero goals, they provide a platform for businesses to exchange practical solutions and implement sustainability strategies.

Grace Lee, General Manager of Informa Markets Taiwan, said:

"Facing the challenges of climate change, food security, and sustainable energy, our exhibitions connect the agriculture, livestock, and aquaculture sectors to drive innovation, enable green transition, and build resilient supply chains for sustainable production."

Booking for the 2026 edition is now open.
For details and booth reservations, visit www.agritechtaiwan.com.

Professional buyers and exhibitors discuss smart agricultural machinery and automation solutions, showcasing the dynamic international exchange at Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797085/Professional_buyers_exhibitors_discuss_smart_agricultural_machinery_automation_solutions_showcasing.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asia-agri-tech-livestock-taiwan--aquaculture-taiwan-2026-the-event-for-next-gen-agri-industry--stand-booking-starts-302585968.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.