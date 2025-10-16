Supreme Critical Metals Inc. Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property Site Visit, Smithers, BC

The Silver Vista Silver - Copper property comprises 4,248 hectares, Permitting is in progress, Silver prices set records

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR6)(OTC:VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") continues its review of data and information on its recently acquired Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property (the "Property") located 55 kilometres northeast of Smithers, British Columbia (refer to Press Release August 21, 2025). A site visit to the Property by the Company's Qualified Person and other Company consultants are examining the "MR Prospect" drill sites and to review the drill core from the 2021 program.

The Silver Vista property comprises 4,248 hectares and is accessible by an extensive network of logging roads west of the Nilkitkwa Forest Service Rd, which parallels Lake Babine. Surface sampling and diamond drilling on the Property have indicated multiple, stacked horizons of silver-copper (zinc) mineralization in stratiform sedimentary sequences, consistent with a Stratabound copper-silver deposit model. On a worldwide basis, stratabound copper-silver deposits contain 23 per cent of all copper resources (1) and are the second-most important global source of the metal after porphyry copper deposits. These deposits may host significant byproduct values of silver, cobalt and zinc.

Drilling to date has only focused on the "MR prospect", which represents the original surface discovery in 1990 along a logging road cut. The 2021 program comprised 9 drill holes for 1,507 metres and returned the best intercepts to date on the property (,2,3). The drill core from the 2018 and 2021 programs is stored at secure facility and will be examined during the October site visit.

Drill hole SV21-07 returned a continuous 46-metre-long zone from 106 metres averages 48 grams per tonne silver ("g/t Ag") and 0.62 per cent copper ("% Cu"). This zone includes a 17-metre section containing 94 g/t Ag and 1.34 % Cu.

Drill hole SV21-07 returned the highest silver grade of 431 grams per tonne (121 to 122 metres) and the highest copper grade of 2.57 per cent (112 to 113 metres).

The 2022 report states, "Cu+Ag mineralization appeared to increase in width down-dip in at least two sedimentary horizons or lenticular masses laterally defined by holes SV21-07, SV21-01, and SV21-02 for approximately 300 metres in strike length. The average thickness of these sections was about 40 metres." (,3)

Extensive soil geochemistry on the Property has indicated multiple high priority anomalies that have not been drill tested. Silver-in-soil anomalies are contoured based on a one g/t Ag threshold with an anomaly extends for 800 metres south-southeast of the MR prospect.

Permitting is in progress on drill targets proposed on the MR prospect to follow-up on the 2021 intersections, and on multiple other geochemical targets. The Property is located only 23 kilometres west-southwest of the high-profile NAK project owned by American Eagle Gold Corp. ("AE"), about 30 kilometres west of Amarc Resources Ltd.'s Duke copper-gold porphyry deposit, all within the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation.

"The team's site visit to the Supreme Silver Vista Silver-Copper property is to reinforce the potential of this asset." said Interim President and CEO, George Tsafalas. "The team is there to determine if the geology aligns with the high-grade intersections and if the preliminary data supports a scalable development path as silver is now a critical metal in the USA".

Helgi Sigurgeirson, PGeo, a certified professional geologist and an independent qualified person for the purposes of Canada's National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

Supreme is dedicated to keeping the shareholders informed of the progress and will provide updates as the Company advances the initiatives within the silver sector.

Stratabound Copper-Silver Deposits of the Mesoproterozoic Revett Formation, Montana and Idaho, 2005, by David E. Boleneus, et al, U.S. Geological Survey, Scientific Investigations Report 2005-5231 Norseman Silver Inc. (now Fitzroy Minerals Inc.), Press Release, December 6, 2021. Baechler, T, March 4, 2022, Report on Damond Drilling and Geochemistry on the Silver Vista Property, B.C., Assessment Report #39889

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

SUPREME CRITICAL METALS INC. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation actively exploring and investigating multiple opportunities in silver, copper, uranium and precious metals. The Company adheres to strategic guidelines that prioritize regions conducive to mining, supported by favourable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas, Director

Phone: Toll Free 1(778) 373-8578

E-mail: info@supremecritalmetals.com

www.supremecriticalmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes: expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/supreme-critical-metals-inc.-silver-vista-silver-copper-property-site-visit-smith-1087577