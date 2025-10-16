The company will carry out a reverse stock split in a ratio of 1:125. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 17, 2025. The order book will not change.
|Short name:
|XBRANE
|Terms:
|Reverse split: 1:125
|Current ISIN:
|SE0007789409
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|Oct 16, 2025
|New ISIN code:
|SE0026598583
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|Oct 17, 2025
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
