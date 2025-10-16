The company will carry out a reverse stock split in a ratio of 1:125. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 17, 2025. The order book will not change.

Short name: XBRANE Terms: Reverse split: 1:125 Current ISIN: SE0007789409 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 16, 2025 New ISIN code: SE0026598583 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Oct 17, 2025

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280