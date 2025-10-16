Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered digital health platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Brands For Good Ltd ("BFG"), an organization dedicated to recognizing and empowering companies that do good for their communities.

According to the partnership, MNDR will provide BFG member companies and their employees with access to corporate wellness solutions, including exclusive healthcare services such as telemedicine, vaccinations, and health screenings.

These services will be designed not only to support employee wellbeing but to channel goodwill into the BFG community.

"This partnership allows us to show our gratitude to those companies that BFG has recognized for doing good for their communities, by doing good for them and their employees," said MNDR Co-CEO Dr. Tung Yeng Siaw. "Our vision at MNDR has been and remains to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to all those who need it, and we are especially proud today to share that vision with Brands for Good.

"Together, we want to enable these companies to better care for their people while reinforcing our shared commitment to initiating positive social impact."

Brands For Good Ltd Chairman Garry Lam added, "Our organization exists to recognize businesses that go beyond profit to make life better for their communities. With over 300 member companies and growing, we're proud to partner with MNDR to offer these companies meaningful benefits that align with this mission."

This initiative, said Mr. Lam, reflects BFG's core values of Purpose, Sustainability, and Impact, enabling member companies to integrate social responsibility into their employee benefits more effectively. "MNDR's platform now ensures seamless access to care for our member companies," explained Mr. Lam, "while BFG channels this goodwill into charitable programs that benefit society."

Dr. Siaw concluded, "Together, MNDR and BFG invite responsible businesses to join our movement-where every act of care becomes a ripple of good."

Pictured from left to right: Mr. Glenn Lim, Director and Secretariat (BFG), Mr. Gary Lam, Chairman (BFG), Dr. Tung Yeng Siaw, Co-CEO (MNDR), and Dr. Rachel Teoh, Co-CEO (MNDR).



About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human - through technology. For more information, please visit our website.

About Brands For Good

Brands For Good Ltd is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating and supporting companies that integrate purpose into their business practices. Founded to inspire brands to "do good for the greater good," BFG nurtures a community of conscious leaders and change-makers who prioritize sustainability, ethical leadership, and social impact. Through its awards, membership network, and advocacy initiatives, BFG promotes responsible business as a force for positive change-benefiting employees, customers, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit https://www.brandsforgood.asia/.

