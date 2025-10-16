Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Raiffeisen Bank International AG ("RBI") as its strategic advisor to assist in securing a partner for the Company's Kiskunhalas tight-gas project in Hungary (the "Transaction").

The Transaction may take a number of possible forms, including a farm-out of CanCambria's Hungarian assets, a financial investment at the parent or subsidiary level, and/or the sale of a portion of the project. The Transaction process is expected to take several months and there is no assurance that any transaction will be completed.

Raiffeisen Bank International, headquartered in Austria, is a leading corporate and investment bank with a focus on Central and Eastern Europe ("CEE"). RBI's energy & utilities M&A team is consistently recognized among the leading mid-market energy M&A advisors in the region, with a strong track record of successfully advising on sell-side energy transactions in Hungary.

Dr. Paul Clarke, CEO of CanCambria, commented, "Securing a partner for the Kiskunhalas Project will be a key milestone, marking an important step toward unlocking the plays significant potential and drilling the first new well in the area in 2026. Furthermore, we are excited to be working with Raiffeisen Bank International with their deep Central European relationships and sector expertise. We look forward to providing further updates on the process with RBI in due course."

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Offering, Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

