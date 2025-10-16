2025 Targets, Revised Upward in July, Confirmed

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Outperformance in terms of footfall1 (+3.7% vs. +0.8% for the national panel) and tenant sales2 (+2.5% vs. +0.4% for the national panel).

The portfolio's realignment around the Shopping Park segment, characterized by a diverse selection of 60 to 130 stores and optimal customer comfort (enclosed and air-conditioned center, adapted food offering, extensive free parking) as well as low and optimized operating costs, once again shows its relevance.

In a French economic context marked by political instability, this model, which offers attractive retailers to consumers at accessible prices, has continued to benefit from favorable trends. At end-September, footfall is up +3.7% based on a comparable number of days, i.e. 290bp above the national panel. This dynamic performance is also reflected in robust sales growth for the Company's tenants, up +2.5% at end-August, outperforming the national panel by 210bp.

New identity for sites with the launch of a transversal brand SHOP•PARK

As it marks its 20th anniversary, Mercialys has unveiled SHOP•PARK, the new commercial identity for its sites. Building on an in-depth evolution of its portfolio toward the Shopping Park segment, Mercialys will rapidly roll out this new brand across its assets, through interior and exterior fittings that are systematically focused on serving tenants and enhancing customer comfort.

The Nîmes site, which is currently being renovated, will be the first in the portfolio to adopt this new identity. It will be followed by the Besançon and Brest sites, whose large-scale restructuring will lead to the opening of a Leclerc store before the end of the year, the first step forward with the deployment of new attractive retail anchors.

+2.6% organic growth in invoiced rents and +1.9% positive reversion over nine months

Invoiced rents came to Euro 134.2 million over nine months, up +2.6% like-for-like. This positive trend is supported by a very high current occupancy rate of 97.0% at end-September.

Rental activity has continued to show positive trends, with reversion on new leases reaching +1.9%.

Confirmation of 2025 targets, revised upward in July

Business at end-September enables Mercialys to confirm its full-year targets for net recurrent earnings (NRE) per share of Euro 1.24 to Euro 1.27 (target revised upward in July vs. previous range of Euro 1.22 to Euro 1.25) and a dividend of at least Euro 1.0 per share for 2025.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2025, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,985 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 180.4 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2024 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business.

1 For the 12 months to end-September, adjusted for February 29, 2024

2 Retailer sales for the 12 months to end-August (latest comparable data available for the national panel on the publication date)

