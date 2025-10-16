Regulatory News:

After more than 10 years of dedicated service and significant contributions to the Mercialys Group's (Paris:MERY) development, the Board of Directors acknowledged the decision by Ms Elizabeth Blaise, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, to stand down from her position.

Her departure will be effective from December 31, 2025. Until then, Ms Elizabeth Blaise will continue to perform her duties in full alongside the Executive Management team.

The Board of Directors wanted to thank Ms Elizabeth Blaise for her commitment to the Group's strategy and performance over the past decade.

The Board of Directors also reaffirmed its confidence in the Executive Management team, led by the Chief Executive Officer, to continue moving forward with the Company's roadmap and development.

Ms Elizabeth Blaise: "I am proud to have helped drive the key stages in Mercialys' transformation, while further strengthening its real estate positioning and sustainably consolidating its financial profile. I would like to thank all of the Company's teams for their commitment, dedication and trust over the past 11 years".

Mr Vincent Ravat, Chief Executive Officer: "I would like to thank Elizabeth Blaise for the 11 years during which she has supported Mercialys through a deep evolution of its model. In addition to praising her commitment and the quality of her actions. I wish her every success in her future professional endeavors".

Mr Éric Le Gentil, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express our gratitude to Elizabeth Blaise for her professionalism and the quality of the work she has accomplished during her time with Mercialys. Her actions have helped further strengthen the Company's operational development and solid financial foundations. We would like to wish her continued success in the next stage of her career".

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2025, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,985 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 180.4 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2024 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

