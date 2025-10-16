

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EssilorLuxottica announced Thursday that revenues for the third quarter were 6,867 million euros, up 11.7% from last year.



Professional Solutions recorded revenue of 3,223 million euros, up 11.9% compared to the third quarter of 2024. Direct to Consumer recorded revenue of Euro 3,644 million, up 11.6% compared to the third quarter of 2024.



In the first nine months of 2025, revenue amounted to 20,891 million euros, up 8.8% versus the same period of 2024, with all the channels and the regions nicely growing.



Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: 'Achieving our best quarter ever since the creation of the Group, we mark a milestone that speaks to the strength of our vision and the ability of our young and strong management all over the world to deliver groundbreaking results in any market conditions. Fueled by outstanding contributions from EMEA and North America, and driven by booming wearables and strong momentum across vision care and sunglasses, these results showcase what's possible when we lead with determination and execute with excellence.



Looking forward, the company confirmed its target of mid-single-digit annual revenue growth from 2022 to 2026 at constant exchange rates, targeting a range of 27 billion to 28 billion euros, and expects to achieve an adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue in the range of 19-20% by the end of that period.



