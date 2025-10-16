

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $694 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $894 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $3.587 billion from $3.619 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $694 Mln. vs. $894 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $3.587 Bln vs. $3.619 Bln last year.



