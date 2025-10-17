

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French conglomerate Lagardere (LGDDF.PK) reported that its revenue for third-quarter 2025 was 2.548 billion euros, up 5.4% from last year.



On a like-for-like basis, quarterly revenues grew 5.4%, driven in particular by Lagardère Publishing (up 6.6%) and Lagardère Travel Retail (up 5.0%), while revenue from Lagardère Live contracted slightly (down 2.0%).



Revenue for Lagardère Publishing totalled 811 million euros in third-quarter 2025, up 5.9% as reported and up 6.6% like for like basis.



Revenue for Lagardère Travel Retail totalled 1.695 billion euros in third-quarter 2025, up 6.2% on a reported basis and up 5.0% like for like, driven by all geographic areas except North Asia and the start-up of Duty Free activities at Auckland airport. Excluding North Asia, revenue grew by 7%.



Revenue for Lagardère Live totalled 42 million euros in third-quarter 2025, down by 25.0% as reported and by 2.0% like for like.



