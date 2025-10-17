Regulatory News:

Event Date Meeting 2025 Full Year Results Thursday 26 February 2026

before market 8:30 a.m (Webcast) 1st Quarter Revenue 2026 Wednesday 29 April 2026

before market 8:30 a.m (Conference call) Shareholders' meeting Wednesday 20 May 2026 2:30 p.m Paris 2026 Half Year Results Wednesday 29 July 2026

before market 8:30 a.m (Webcast) 3rd Quarter Revenue 2026 Thursday 29 October 2026

before market 8:30 a.m (Conference call)

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe with 50,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2024, the Group generated revenues of €5.8 billion.

The world is how we shape it

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809 For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Olivier Psaume

olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)1 40 67 68 16

Press Relations

Caroline Simon (Image 7)

caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65