Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
17.10.25 | 08:08
21,200 Euro
+1,92 % +0,400
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

17 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1828.1910 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

16 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

12,416

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1818.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1830.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1828.1910

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,768,475. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,768,475. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1828.2048

11,581

BATS Trading Europe

1828.0000

835

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

20

1822.00

08:16:47

00077484704TRLO0

XLON

172

1822.00

08:16:47

00077484705TRLO0

XLON

163

1822.00

08:17:43

00077484770TRLO0

XLON

130

1818.00

08:29:29

00077485055TRLO0

XLON

146

1818.00

08:29:29

00077485056TRLO0

XLON

119

1818.00

08:34:59

00077485244TRLO0

XLON

126

1818.00

08:34:59

00077485245TRLO0

XLON

5

1822.00

08:57:56

00077485861TRLO0

XLON

7

1822.00

08:57:56

00077485862TRLO0

XLON

154

1822.00

08:58:20

00077485873TRLO0

XLON

133

1822.00

08:58:20

00077485874TRLO0

XLON

48

1828.00

09:19:00

00077486454TRLO0

XLON

91

1830.00

09:26:11

00077486697TRLO0

XLON

176

1830.00

09:26:11

00077486698TRLO0

XLON

77

1826.00

09:38:14

00077487159TRLO0

XLON

174

1826.00

09:38:14

00077487160TRLO0

XLON

280

1824.00

09:48:04

00077487369TRLO0

XLON

23

1824.00

10:23:31

00077488335TRLO0

XLON

26

1824.00

10:23:46

00077488337TRLO0

XLON

4

1824.00

10:23:46

00077488338TRLO0

XLON

35

1826.00

10:26:15

00077488400TRLO0

XLON

23

1826.00

10:26:15

00077488405TRLO0

XLON

3

1826.00

10:26:15

00077488406TRLO0

XLON

1

1826.00

10:26:15

00077488407TRLO0

XLON

43

1826.00

10:28:00

00077488495TRLO0

XLON

86

1826.00

10:28:00

00077488496TRLO0

XLON

75

1826.00

10:28:00

00077488497TRLO0

XLON

27

1824.00

10:28:00

00077488498TRLO0

XLON

32

1826.00

10:52:25

00077489426TRLO0

XLON

266

1826.00

10:52:25

00077489427TRLO0

XLON

13

1826.00

10:52:25

00077489428TRLO0

XLON

1

1826.00

10:52:25

00077489429TRLO0

XLON

3

1826.00

10:52:25

00077489430TRLO0

XLON

17

1826.00

11:16:23

00077490050TRLO0

XLON

4

1826.00

11:16:23

00077490051TRLO0

XLON

115

1826.00

11:16:23

00077490052TRLO0

XLON

2

1826.00

11:16:23

00077490053TRLO0

XLON

37

1826.00

11:16:23

00077490054TRLO0

XLON

282

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496840TRLO0

XLON

273

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496841TRLO0

XLON

269

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496842TRLO0

XLON

301

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496843TRLO0

XLON

61

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496844TRLO0

XLON

299

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496845TRLO0

XLON

158

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496846TRLO0

XLON

28

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496847TRLO0

XLON

49

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496848TRLO0

XLON

43

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496849TRLO0

XLON

271

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496850TRLO0

XLON

257

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496851TRLO0

XLON

23

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496852TRLO0

XLON

111

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496853TRLO0

XLON

252

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496854TRLO0

XLON

118

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496855TRLO0

XLON

10

1830.00

14:46:43

00077496856TRLO0

XLON

236

1830.00

14:46:45

00077496857TRLO0

XLON

125

1830.00

14:46:45

00077496858TRLO0

XLON

158

1830.00

14:46:46

00077496861TRLO0

XLON

161

1830.00

14:46:46

00077496862TRLO0

XLON

115

1830.00

14:46:51

00077496868TRLO0

XLON

191

1830.00

14:46:51

00077496869TRLO0

XLON

66

1830.00

14:47:13

00077496891TRLO0

XLON

18

1830.00

14:47:13

00077496892TRLO0

XLON

19

1830.00

14:47:22

00077496898TRLO0

XLON

13

1830.00

14:48:00

00077496939TRLO0

XLON

151

1830.00

14:48:00

00077496940TRLO0

XLON

12

1830.00

14:48:00

00077496941TRLO0

XLON

94

1830.00

14:48:00

00077496942TRLO0

XLON

206

1830.00

14:48:00

00077496943TRLO0

XLON

189

1830.00

14:48:00

00077496944TRLO0

XLON

111

1830.00

14:48:00

00077496947TRLO0

XLON

156

1830.00

14:48:00

00077496948TRLO0

XLON

299

1830.00

14:48:00

00077496949TRLO0

XLON

145

1830.00

14:48:00

00077496950TRLO0

XLON

149

1830.00

14:48:00

00077496951TRLO0

XLON

84

1830.00

14:48:00

00077496945TRLO0

XLON

98

1830.00

14:48:00

00077496946TRLO0

XLON

100

1830.00

14:48:00

00077496952TRLO0

XLON

94

1830.00

14:48:25

00077496970TRLO0

XLON

42

1830.00

14:48:25

00077496971TRLO0

XLON

48

1830.00

14:48:27

00077496973TRLO0

XLON

5

1830.00

14:49:30

00077497015TRLO0

XLON

26

1830.00

14:50:26

00077497082TRLO0

XLON

6

1830.00

14:51:44

00077497154TRLO0

XLON

6

1830.00

14:51:45

00077497155TRLO0

XLON

107

1830.00

14:51:57

00077497165TRLO0

XLON

36

1830.00

14:52:36

00077497247TRLO0

XLON

320

1830.00

14:58:30

00077497647TRLO0

XLON

10

1830.00

14:58:30

00077497649TRLO0

XLON

258

1830.00

14:58:30

00077497650TRLO0

XLON

259

1830.00

14:58:30

00077497651TRLO0

XLON

20

1830.00

14:58:30

00077497652TRLO0

XLON

1

1830.00

14:58:30

00077497653TRLO0

XLON

259

1830.00

14:58:30

00077497654TRLO0

XLON

265

1828.00

14:59:54

00077497732TRLO0

XLON

252

1828.00

14:59:54

00077497733TRLO0

XLON

262

1830.00

15:08:05

00077498127TRLO0

XLON

235

1828.00

15:08:18

00077498140TRLO0

XLON

17

1828.00

15:08:18

00077498141TRLO0

XLON

247

1826.00

15:11:51

00077498292TRLO0

XLON

248

1828.00

15:26:54

00077499395TRLO0

XLON

206

1828.00

15:26:54

00077499393TRLO0

BATE

51

1828.00

15:26:54

00077499394TRLO0

BATE

338

1828.00

15:26:57

00077499397TRLO0

BATE

240

1828.00

15:26:57

00077499398TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.