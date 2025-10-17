Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17
17 October 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1828.1910 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
16 October 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
12,416
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1818.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1830.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1828.1910
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,768,475. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,768,475. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1828.2048
11,581
BATS Trading Europe
1828.0000
835
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916