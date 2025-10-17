Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

17 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1828.1910 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 16 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,416 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1818.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1830.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1828.1910

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,768,475. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,768,475. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1828.2048 11,581 BATS Trading Europe 1828.0000 835

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 20 1822.00 08:16:47 00077484704TRLO0 XLON 172 1822.00 08:16:47 00077484705TRLO0 XLON 163 1822.00 08:17:43 00077484770TRLO0 XLON 130 1818.00 08:29:29 00077485055TRLO0 XLON 146 1818.00 08:29:29 00077485056TRLO0 XLON 119 1818.00 08:34:59 00077485244TRLO0 XLON 126 1818.00 08:34:59 00077485245TRLO0 XLON 5 1822.00 08:57:56 00077485861TRLO0 XLON 7 1822.00 08:57:56 00077485862TRLO0 XLON 154 1822.00 08:58:20 00077485873TRLO0 XLON 133 1822.00 08:58:20 00077485874TRLO0 XLON 48 1828.00 09:19:00 00077486454TRLO0 XLON 91 1830.00 09:26:11 00077486697TRLO0 XLON 176 1830.00 09:26:11 00077486698TRLO0 XLON 77 1826.00 09:38:14 00077487159TRLO0 XLON 174 1826.00 09:38:14 00077487160TRLO0 XLON 280 1824.00 09:48:04 00077487369TRLO0 XLON 23 1824.00 10:23:31 00077488335TRLO0 XLON 26 1824.00 10:23:46 00077488337TRLO0 XLON 4 1824.00 10:23:46 00077488338TRLO0 XLON 35 1826.00 10:26:15 00077488400TRLO0 XLON 23 1826.00 10:26:15 00077488405TRLO0 XLON 3 1826.00 10:26:15 00077488406TRLO0 XLON 1 1826.00 10:26:15 00077488407TRLO0 XLON 43 1826.00 10:28:00 00077488495TRLO0 XLON 86 1826.00 10:28:00 00077488496TRLO0 XLON 75 1826.00 10:28:00 00077488497TRLO0 XLON 27 1824.00 10:28:00 00077488498TRLO0 XLON 32 1826.00 10:52:25 00077489426TRLO0 XLON 266 1826.00 10:52:25 00077489427TRLO0 XLON 13 1826.00 10:52:25 00077489428TRLO0 XLON 1 1826.00 10:52:25 00077489429TRLO0 XLON 3 1826.00 10:52:25 00077489430TRLO0 XLON 17 1826.00 11:16:23 00077490050TRLO0 XLON 4 1826.00 11:16:23 00077490051TRLO0 XLON 115 1826.00 11:16:23 00077490052TRLO0 XLON 2 1826.00 11:16:23 00077490053TRLO0 XLON 37 1826.00 11:16:23 00077490054TRLO0 XLON 282 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496840TRLO0 XLON 273 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496841TRLO0 XLON 269 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496842TRLO0 XLON 301 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496843TRLO0 XLON 61 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496844TRLO0 XLON 299 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496845TRLO0 XLON 158 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496846TRLO0 XLON 28 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496847TRLO0 XLON 49 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496848TRLO0 XLON 43 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496849TRLO0 XLON 271 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496850TRLO0 XLON 257 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496851TRLO0 XLON 23 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496852TRLO0 XLON 111 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496853TRLO0 XLON 252 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496854TRLO0 XLON 118 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496855TRLO0 XLON 10 1830.00 14:46:43 00077496856TRLO0 XLON 236 1830.00 14:46:45 00077496857TRLO0 XLON 125 1830.00 14:46:45 00077496858TRLO0 XLON 158 1830.00 14:46:46 00077496861TRLO0 XLON 161 1830.00 14:46:46 00077496862TRLO0 XLON 115 1830.00 14:46:51 00077496868TRLO0 XLON 191 1830.00 14:46:51 00077496869TRLO0 XLON 66 1830.00 14:47:13 00077496891TRLO0 XLON 18 1830.00 14:47:13 00077496892TRLO0 XLON 19 1830.00 14:47:22 00077496898TRLO0 XLON 13 1830.00 14:48:00 00077496939TRLO0 XLON 151 1830.00 14:48:00 00077496940TRLO0 XLON 12 1830.00 14:48:00 00077496941TRLO0 XLON 94 1830.00 14:48:00 00077496942TRLO0 XLON 206 1830.00 14:48:00 00077496943TRLO0 XLON 189 1830.00 14:48:00 00077496944TRLO0 XLON 111 1830.00 14:48:00 00077496947TRLO0 XLON 156 1830.00 14:48:00 00077496948TRLO0 XLON 299 1830.00 14:48:00 00077496949TRLO0 XLON 145 1830.00 14:48:00 00077496950TRLO0 XLON 149 1830.00 14:48:00 00077496951TRLO0 XLON 84 1830.00 14:48:00 00077496945TRLO0 XLON 98 1830.00 14:48:00 00077496946TRLO0 XLON 100 1830.00 14:48:00 00077496952TRLO0 XLON 94 1830.00 14:48:25 00077496970TRLO0 XLON 42 1830.00 14:48:25 00077496971TRLO0 XLON 48 1830.00 14:48:27 00077496973TRLO0 XLON 5 1830.00 14:49:30 00077497015TRLO0 XLON 26 1830.00 14:50:26 00077497082TRLO0 XLON 6 1830.00 14:51:44 00077497154TRLO0 XLON 6 1830.00 14:51:45 00077497155TRLO0 XLON 107 1830.00 14:51:57 00077497165TRLO0 XLON 36 1830.00 14:52:36 00077497247TRLO0 XLON 320 1830.00 14:58:30 00077497647TRLO0 XLON 10 1830.00 14:58:30 00077497649TRLO0 XLON 258 1830.00 14:58:30 00077497650TRLO0 XLON 259 1830.00 14:58:30 00077497651TRLO0 XLON 20 1830.00 14:58:30 00077497652TRLO0 XLON 1 1830.00 14:58:30 00077497653TRLO0 XLON 259 1830.00 14:58:30 00077497654TRLO0 XLON 265 1828.00 14:59:54 00077497732TRLO0 XLON 252 1828.00 14:59:54 00077497733TRLO0 XLON 262 1830.00 15:08:05 00077498127TRLO0 XLON 235 1828.00 15:08:18 00077498140TRLO0 XLON 17 1828.00 15:08:18 00077498141TRLO0 XLON 247 1826.00 15:11:51 00077498292TRLO0 XLON 248 1828.00 15:26:54 00077499395TRLO0 XLON 206 1828.00 15:26:54 00077499393TRLO0 BATE 51 1828.00 15:26:54 00077499394TRLO0 BATE 338 1828.00 15:26:57 00077499397TRLO0 BATE 240 1828.00 15:26:57 00077499398TRLO0 BATE

